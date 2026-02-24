Gene Simmons Band Plays Ace Frehley Songs Live for First Time Following Guitarist’s Death

The Gene Simmons Band performed two tracks penned by Ace Frehley on Feb. 21 for the first time ever. The show took place at L'Auberge Casino Resort in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Simmons added "Strange Ways" and "Rocket Ride" to the 14-song set list.

This marked the group's first show of 2026. It was only their second time onstage since Ace Frehley died on Oct. 16, 2025. Frehley co-founded KISS in 1973 with Simmons, Paul Stanley, and Peter Criss.

Simmons told fans that KISS hadn't performed "Rocket Ride" live in half a century. It was a staple at Frehley's solo concerts. Brent Woods sang lead vocals on the track. Sean Delaney co-wrote it with Frehley, and it appeared on the 1977 album, Alive II.

Peter Criss sang "Strange Ways" on the 1974 album, Hotter Than Hell. A demo version with Simmons singing lead came out last November on the expanded box set version of Alive!.

The group also performed two other tracks written by the late guitarist. "Cold Gin" and "Parasite" have appeared many times before at Simmons' solo shows.

Frehley wrote some of KISS's most popular songs in the early years. Until "Shock Me" from 1977's Love Gun, he said that he wasn't confident enough in his singing to take on lead vocals. He died at age 74.

Simmons sparked controversy in early December when he stated that bad decisions played a role in the death. Frehley had declared himself sober for nearly two decades prior. Days later, Simmons apologized for those statements.

"My hand to God, I didn't intend to hurt Ace or his legacy, but upon rereading my words, I see how it hurt everyone," he wrote on X. "I've always loved Ace."