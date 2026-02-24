Las Vegas Police Launch AI ‘Brain’ to Boost Crime Prevention

The Las Vegas Metro Police Department announced further decreases in violent crime as it provides new technologies and counter-terrorism initiatives to improve public safety through modernization of its operations.

According to police reports, homicide rates dropped by 21.7% between 2024 and 2025, suggesting this decline will continue through 2026. Sheriff Kevin McMahill also noted that traffic fatalities have decreased while enforcement has increased. “Traffic fatalities have decreased 18%, and the number of citations that we've issued have gone up 60%,” McMahill said.

Officials contrasted Las Vegas with other large cities, noting no major city currently has double-digit officer-involved shootings, underscoring what leaders described as the department's relative effectiveness.

Central to the modernization effort is Project K.V.N., an AI-based “brain” designed to link internal databases, prison data, crime trends, and suspect histories in real time. Investigations, including Internal Affairs cases, will be greatly accelerated by analyzing modus operandi patterns and correlating suspect timelines.

“This will be one of the most impactful technology projects we've ever embarked on, and it will enhance every aspect of our organization, from crime fighting to employee wellness,” McMahill said.

“This thing is going to dramatically change the way it is that we have the ability to investigate. It's going to put timelines together. It's going to shorten Internal Affairs investigations. It's going to be able to take from our systems the things that take officers hours to do, to put together, and radically change where we're at. This kind of technology is how we're going to stay at the front of becoming the most technologically advanced police department in the country,” he said.

The Meridian Project will expand counterterrorism operations globally, placing personnel in cities worldwide and establishing a 24/7 real-time intelligence desk beginning in 2026. Funding will be provided by reallocating existing resources to support expanded staffing and liaison partnerships.

“When something happens anywhere in the world that can impact Las Vegas, we will not wait days or weeks for a report. The team will assess it immediately and provide real-time analysis that is decision makers, not only myself, but our elected officials here in our city,” McMahill said.

McMahill warned federal homeland security support is waning and counterterrorism capacity is strained, calling for stronger local capabilities.

The department is also addressing a 44% rise in homicides among unhoused individuals by expanding partnerships with service providers.