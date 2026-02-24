Louder Than Life Releases 2026 Festival Lineup

The organizers for the 2026 Louder Than Life festival have revealed the event's full lineup, and it's jam-packed with rock and metal acts. Headliners for the event include Tool and Limp Bizkit, along with previously announced headliners My Chemical Romance and Iron Maiden.

In addition to the name at the top of the bill, other artists on the lineup include Pantera, Pierce the Veil, Gojira, The Prodigy, Sublime, Papa Roach, A Day to Remember, BABYMETAL, Megadeth, Danzig, Halestorm, Rise Against, Alice Cooper, Ice Nine Kills, Jimmy Eat World, The Mars Volta, Mastodon, The Used, Bilmuri, Coheed and Cambria, The Pretty Reckless, Taking Back Sunday, Sleeping with Sirens and In This Moment.

Louder Than Life 2026 will take place September 17 through 20, 2026, at the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Kentucky. For the full lineup and ticket information, head to the event's official website.

A Brief History of Louder Than Life

In 2014, Louder Than Life showed up in Louisville with a simple idea. It started as a two-day experiment at Champions Park with bourbon, bands and a crowd that looked like it had been waiting all year to exhale. The early lineups leaned hard into hard rock and metal, the kind of bills where guitars weren’t decoration, they were blunt instruments. It felt regional at first. Then people kept coming back.

By year three, it wasn’t a curiosity. It was a destination. The festival grew the way rock festivals used to, by word of mouth and ringing ears. Bigger stages. Longer days. Headliners that could close arenas on their own. Slipknot. Guns N’ Roses. Nine Inch Nails. The kind of names that don’t need font tricks to sell tickets.

In 2019, Louder Than Life expanded to four days and made a case for itself as the anchor of the fall rock calendar. Then 2020 hit pause on everything. When it returned in 2021, the crowd felt different, louder somehow, like they understood what absence costs.