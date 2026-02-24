ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Louder Than Life Releases 2026 Festival Lineup

The organizers for the 2026 Louder Than Life festival have revealed the event’s full lineup, and it’s jam-packed with rock and metal acts. Headliners for the event include Tool and…

Anne Erickson
Getty Images / Theo Warg

The organizers for the 2026 Louder Than Life festival have revealed the event's full lineup, and it's jam-packed with rock and metal acts. Headliners for the event include Tool and Limp Bizkit, along with previously announced headliners My Chemical Romance and Iron Maiden.

In addition to the name at the top of the bill, other artists on the lineup include Pantera, Pierce the Veil, Gojira, The Prodigy, Sublime, Papa Roach, A Day to Remember, BABYMETAL, Megadeth, Danzig, Halestorm, Rise Against, Alice Cooper, Ice Nine Kills, Jimmy Eat World, The Mars Volta, Mastodon, The Used, Bilmuri, Coheed and Cambria, The Pretty Reckless, Taking Back Sunday, Sleeping with Sirens and In This Moment.

Louder Than Life 2026 will take place September 17 through 20, 2026, at the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Kentucky. For the full lineup and ticket information, head to the event's official website.

A Brief History of Louder Than Life

In 2014, Louder Than Life showed up in Louisville with a simple idea. It started as a two-day experiment at Champions Park with bourbon, bands and a crowd that looked like it had been waiting all year to exhale. The early lineups leaned hard into hard rock and metal, the kind of bills where guitars weren’t decoration, they were blunt instruments. It felt regional at first. Then people kept coming back.

By year three, it wasn’t a curiosity. It was a destination. The festival grew the way rock festivals used to, by word of mouth and ringing ears. Bigger stages. Longer days. Headliners that could close arenas on their own. Slipknot. Guns N’ Roses. Nine Inch Nails. The kind of names that don’t need font tricks to sell tickets.

In 2019, Louder Than Life expanded to four days and made a case for itself as the anchor of the fall rock calendar. Then 2020 hit pause on everything. When it returned in 2021, the crowd felt different, louder somehow, like they understood what absence costs.

It’s still rooted in Louisville. That matters. There’s something grounded about a major festival living outside the usual coastal orbit. You get diehards, road-trippers, locals who treat it like a reunion. It's pure volume, sweat and a field full of people who like their music the hard way.

Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
Related Stories
A split image of Bruce Dickinson and Adrian Smith with Richie Kotzen
MusicBruce Dickinson Performs ‘Wasted Years’ With Smith/Kotzen at London ShowDan Teodorescu
Presenters Alex Lifeson and Geddy Lee of Rush speak onstage at the 32nd Annual Rock &amp; Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on April 7, 2017 in New York City.
MusicRush Streams New Mix of ‘Distant Early Warning’Laura Adkins
Ace Frehley preforms with Gene Simmons at The Children Matter Benefit Concert Featuring Gene Simmons, Ace Frehley, Don Felder And Cheap Trick on September 2, 2017 at CHS Field Stadium in St Paul, Minnesota.
MusicGene Simmons Band Plays Ace Frehley Songs Live for First Time Following Guitarist’s DeathLaura Adkins
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect