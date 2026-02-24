Nevada’s Largest Free Job Fair Offers Thousands of Positions at Las Vegas Convention Center

Nevada's largest and longest-running free job fair is set to return on Mar. 13, offering a major opportunity for job seekers across the region. The Clark County Spring Job Fair, organized in partnership with EmployNV, will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall, located at 300 Convention Center Drive.

More than 100 employers are expected to attend, offering thousands of open positions across a wide range of industries. A number of organizations will provide immediate opportunities, including on-site interviews for qualified candidates. The event continues to be one of the most important workforce development programs, connecting employers with talent.

Potential attendees should pre-register for this event online to avoid long lines at check-in and to receive up-to-date information. The actual event will run smoothly due to pre-registration and will allow both job seekers to receive key information regarding the employers who will participate in the event, as well as any potential positions available.

On-site resources will include an EmployNV Career Hub, where attendees can receive resume reviews and job-search assistance from workforce professionals. Free childcare and parking will also be available on a first-come, first-served basis, helping remove barriers that might otherwise prevent participation.

The event remains free for both job seekers and employers, reinforcing its commitment to accessibility and economic growth.