ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Nevada’s Largest Free Job Fair Offers Thousands of Positions at Las Vegas Convention Center

Nevada’s largest and longest-running free job fair is set to return on Mar. 13, offering a major opportunity for job seekers across the region. The Clark County Spring Job Fair,…

Jennifer Eggleston
Young professional accepting business card from team at job fair
Getty Royalty Free

Nevada's largest and longest-running free job fair is set to return on Mar. 13, offering a major opportunity for job seekers across the region. The Clark County Spring Job Fair, organized in partnership with EmployNV, will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall, located at 300 Convention Center Drive.

More than 100 employers are expected to attend, offering thousands of open positions across a wide range of industries. A number of organizations will provide immediate opportunities, including on-site interviews for qualified candidates. The event continues to be one of the most important workforce development programs, connecting employers with talent.

Potential attendees should pre-register for this event online to avoid long lines at check-in and to receive up-to-date information. The actual event will run smoothly due to pre-registration and will allow both job seekers to receive key information regarding the employers who will participate in the event, as well as any potential positions available.

On-site resources will include an EmployNV Career Hub, where attendees can receive resume reviews and job-search assistance from workforce professionals. Free childcare and parking will also be available on a first-come, first-served basis, helping remove barriers that might otherwise prevent participation.

The event remains free for both job seekers and employers, reinforcing its commitment to accessibility and economic growth.

“This Spring Job Fair is about opportunity and inclusion,” said Commissioner Tick Segerblom. “By keeping the Spring Job Fair free for both job seekers and employers, we create meaningful connections that strengthen our local economy.”

Las Vegas
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Pete Davidson attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Local NewsPete Davidson to Headline One-Night Comedy ShowJennifer Eggleston
BRISTOL, UNITED KINGDOM - FEBRUARY 23: In this photo illustration Snickers chocolate bars are seen on February 23, 2016 in Bristol, England. The Mars company, which owns both brands, has announced a recall of chocolate products in 55 countries following the discovery of bits of plastic in a chocolate bar produced in one of the company's plants in Holland. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)
Local NewsViral $13 Snickers at MGM Sparks Outrage Over Las Vegas Pricing PracticesJennifer Eggleston
Las Vegas Police Launch AI ‘Brain’ to Boost Crime Prevention
Local NewsLas Vegas Police Launch AI ‘Brain’ to Boost Crime PreventionJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect