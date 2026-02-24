Nevada’s Largest Free Job Fair Offers Thousands of Positions at Las Vegas Convention Center
Nevada's largest and longest-running free job fair is set to return on Mar. 13, offering a major opportunity for job seekers across the region. The Clark County Spring Job Fair, organized in partnership with EmployNV, will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall, located at 300 Convention Center Drive.
More than 100 employers are expected to attend, offering thousands of open positions across a wide range of industries. A number of organizations will provide immediate opportunities, including on-site interviews for qualified candidates. The event continues to be one of the most important workforce development programs, connecting employers with talent.
Potential attendees should pre-register for this event online to avoid long lines at check-in and to receive up-to-date information. The actual event will run smoothly due to pre-registration and will allow both job seekers to receive key information regarding the employers who will participate in the event, as well as any potential positions available.
On-site resources will include an EmployNV Career Hub, where attendees can receive resume reviews and job-search assistance from workforce professionals. Free childcare and parking will also be available on a first-come, first-served basis, helping remove barriers that might otherwise prevent participation.
The event remains free for both job seekers and employers, reinforcing its commitment to accessibility and economic growth.
“This Spring Job Fair is about opportunity and inclusion,” said Commissioner Tick Segerblom. “By keeping the Spring Job Fair free for both job seekers and employers, we create meaningful connections that strengthen our local economy.”