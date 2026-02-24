Pete Davidson to Headline One-Night Comedy Show

Pete Davidson will headline a special night of comedy at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on April 11, 2026. Fans of the "Saturday Night Live" star can catch his stand-up performance at this unique event. It’s a chance to enjoy Davidson's humor up close, adding another milestone to his growing list of stand-up shows.

This event is part of a lineup of top entertainment acts at Las Vegas's newest luxury resort. Fontainebleau, which recently opened, is quickly becoming a popular destination for premium entertainment, drawing large crowds to the area.

We don't know how much the ticket prices range. Tickets go on sale on Friday, February 27 at Fontainebleau Las Vegas website.

Age restrictions are in place, requiring attendees to be 18 years or older. This is common at stand-up events, particularly for comedians known for adult-oriented content.

Pete Davidson, known for "Saturday Night Live," has been a significant figure in comedy for years. Famous for his distinct style and honest humor, Davidson attracts audience members who enjoy his candid and witty delivery.

Davidson’s previous shows in Las Vegas have been met with large crowds eager to experience his energetic and spontaneous performances. The upcoming night is expected to be impressive, combining new material with his signature comedic style.