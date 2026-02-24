ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Pete Davidson to Headline One-Night Comedy Show

Pete Davidson will headline a special night of comedy at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on April 11, 2026. Fans of the “Saturday Night Live” star can catch his stand-up performance at…

Jennifer Eggleston
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Pete Davidson attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Pete Davidson will headline a special night of comedy at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on April 11, 2026. Fans of the "Saturday Night Live" star can catch his stand-up performance at this unique event. It’s a chance to enjoy Davidson's humor up close, adding another milestone to his growing list of stand-up shows.

This event is part of a lineup of top entertainment acts at Las Vegas's newest luxury resort. Fontainebleau, which recently opened, is quickly becoming a popular destination for premium entertainment, drawing large crowds to the area.

We don't know how much the ticket prices range. Tickets go on sale on Friday, February 27 at Fontainebleau Las Vegas website.

Age restrictions are in place, requiring attendees to be 18 years or older. This is common at stand-up events, particularly for comedians known for adult-oriented content.

Pete Davidson, known for "Saturday Night Live," has been a significant figure in comedy for years. Famous for his distinct style and honest humor, Davidson attracts audience members who enjoy his candid and witty delivery.

Davidson’s previous shows in Las Vegas have been met with large crowds eager to experience his energetic and spontaneous performances. The upcoming night is expected to be impressive, combining new material with his signature comedic style.

In addition to comedy shows, Davidson is involved in various entertainment projects. While details are limited, he balances live performances with roles in movies and TV.

eventsFontainebleau Las VegasLas Vegas
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
BRISTOL, UNITED KINGDOM - FEBRUARY 23: In this photo illustration Snickers chocolate bars are seen on February 23, 2016 in Bristol, England. The Mars company, which owns both brands, has announced a recall of chocolate products in 55 countries following the discovery of bits of plastic in a chocolate bar produced in one of the company's plants in Holland. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)
Local NewsViral $13 Snickers at MGM Sparks Outrage Over Las Vegas Pricing PracticesJennifer Eggleston
Las Vegas Police Launch AI ‘Brain’ to Boost Crime Prevention
Local NewsLas Vegas Police Launch AI ‘Brain’ to Boost Crime PreventionJennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 23: (L-R) Assembly Speaker Steve Yeager (D-Las Vegas), U.S. Rep. Dina Titus (D-NV), President Marc Badain of the Athletics, Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred, principal owner John Fisher of the Athletics, Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority President and CEO Steve Hill and Clark County (Nev.) Commission Chairman Jim Gibson participate in a ceremonial groundbreaking for the USD 1.75 billion, 33,000-seat domed stadium for MLB's Athletics on June 23, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The ballpark is being built on nine acres of the 35-acre former site of the Tropicana Las Vegas, which was imploded in October 2024. The A's expect to have the ballpark ready for Opening Day in 2028. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Local NewsAthletics Launch Limited PSL Program To Help Fund $2 Billion Las Vegas BallparkJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect