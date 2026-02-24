Pick Pauly’s Pockets: Win Tickets to Young The Giant
🎸 Pick Pauly’s Pockets on Xtreme Radio 🎸 Xtreme Radio is giving you the chance to win tickets to see Young the Giant — and all you have to do…
🎸 Pick Pauly’s Pockets on Xtreme Radio 🎸
Xtreme Radio is giving you the chance to win tickets to see Young the Giant — and all you have to do is Pick Pauly’s Pockets!
Think you’ve got the instincts (and the luck) to score big? Let’s make it happen.
🔑 Listen for the Codeword at 5PM!
Want to play? You’ll need the daily codeword.
📻 Tune in to Xtreme Radio at 5PM to hear the official contest codeword.
💻 Enter the codeword below for your chance to pick a pocket.
🎶 Why You Need to Be There:
From “Cough Syrup” to “My Body” and more, get ready for a high-energy night packed with alt-rock favorites. Whether you're rolling deep with friends or making it a date night, this is a Vegas show you don’t want to miss.
📲 How to Win:
- Listen at 5PM for the codeword
- Enter it below
- Pick Pauly’s Pocket
- Win tickets!
Taya Williams is the Promotions Director for Beasley Media Group Las Vegas! She has been with Beasley for the past 2 years and has recently joined Jammin 105.7 on-air. Before working in radio, Taya was a project specialist in the special education department of a public school system. As a content creator for Jammin’ 105.7, Taya’s interests include rap, hip-hop, and R&B music, unique local experiences, and trending makeup products.