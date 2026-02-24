ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Pick Pauly’s Pockets: Win Tickets to Young The Giant

🎸 Pick Pauly’s Pockets on Xtreme Radio 🎸 Xtreme Radio is giving you the chance to win tickets to see Young the Giant — and all you have to do…

Taya Williams
Young the Giant

🎸 Pick Pauly’s Pockets on Xtreme Radio 🎸

Xtreme Radio is giving you the chance to win tickets to see Young the Giant — and all you have to do is Pick Pauly’s Pockets!

Think you’ve got the instincts (and the luck) to score big? Let’s make it happen.

🔑 Listen for the Codeword at 5PM!

Want to play? You’ll need the daily codeword.

📻 Tune in to Xtreme Radio at 5PM to hear the official contest codeword.
💻 Enter the codeword below for your chance to pick a pocket.

🎶 Why You Need to Be There:

From “Cough Syrup” to “My Body” and more, get ready for a high-energy night packed with alt-rock favorites. Whether you're rolling deep with friends or making it a date night, this is a Vegas show you don’t want to miss.

📲 How to Win:

  • Listen at 5PM for the codeword
  • Enter it below
  • Pick Pauly’s Pocket
  • Win tickets!
YOUNG THE GIANT
Taya WilliamsEditor
Taya Williams is the Promotions Director for Beasley Media Group Las Vegas! She has been with Beasley for the past 2 years and has recently joined Jammin 105.7 on-air. Before working in radio, Taya was a project specialist in the special education department of a public school system. As a content creator for Jammin’ 105.7, Taya’s interests include rap, hip-hop, and R&B music, unique local experiences, and trending makeup products.
Related Stories
Snack and Stream Sweepstakes 🎬🍕
ContestsSnack and Stream Sweepstakes 🎬🍕Elizabeth Urban
Death Cab for Cutie
ContestsPick Pauly’s Pockets: Win Tickets to Death Cab for CutieTaya Williams
National Rugby League
UncategorizedRugby Roulette: Win Tickets to National Rugby LeagueTaya Williams
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect