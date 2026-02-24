ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

The Most Popular Grocery Store in Nevada Was a Clear Winner

There’s something comforting about going to a local grocery store and knowing exactly how to find the items you want. Plus, local grocery stores are often filled with friendly faces…

Anne Erickson
There's something comforting about going to a local grocery store and knowing exactly how to find the items you want.
Getty Images / Hitra

There's something comforting about going to a local grocery store and knowing exactly how to find the items you want. Plus, local grocery stores are often filled with friendly faces and workers who have been there for years, even decades, so it becomes a true community feel. It's not something people think about every day, but there's something magical and friendly about your local grocery stop. So, what's the most popular grocery shop in this state? Now, one study has the research to answer that question.

So, where did the supermarket get its start? According to Groceteria, it was a long time ago. "Chain grocery retailing was a phenomenon that took off around the beginning of the twentieth century in the United States, with the Great Atlantic and Pacific Tea Company in 1859 and other small, regional players," they state. "Grocery stores of this era tended to be small, generally less than a thousand square feet, and also focused on only one aspect of food retailing."

Today, grocery stores can be huge. Stop in, and you'll find everything from fresh vegetables to seasonal items to brownie ice cream. So, what's the most popular grocery store in the state?

The experts at Kitchn have a feature out naming the most popular supermarket in each state. "Naturally, we were curious what makes people choose to shop at one grocery store over another and how that differs across the country," they explain in the piece. "So, we set out to find the best grocery store in every state."

So, what's the most popular supermarket here? In the piece, they state that the spot is Albertsons, which was "the clear winner in Nevada. In fact, the store pioneered the one-stop-shop model, putting convenience and customers’ needs first."

What's your favorite local place in Nevada to get groceries? Reach out to the author and give your pick.

nevadaSeasonal
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
Related Stories
Vanessa Bryant speaks during The Celebration of Life for Kobe & Gianna Bryant at Staples Center
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: February 24
Best Cities to Visit for Spring Break 2026
Human InterestBest Cities to Visit for Spring Break 2026Randi Moultrie
Big Team USA Moments From the Winter Olympics
Human InterestBig Team USA Moments From the Winter OlympicsRandi Moultrie
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect