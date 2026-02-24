Things To Do in Las Vegas This Weekend: February 27-March 1

Ali Wong attends the Netflix FYSee Kick Off Party at Raleigh Studios on May 6, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Las Vegas is offering a huge weekend of stand-up and live concert performances, including the hilarious Ali Wong: Live! and Ricardo Arjona's poetry-filled arena performance, LO QUE EL SECO NO DIJO. For fans of fearless crowd work, Ian Bagg delivers high-energy and off-the-cuff laughs, making the lineup packed with big personalities and unforgettable live moments.

Ali Wong Live!

What: Comedian Ali Wong

Comedian Ali Wong When: Friday, Feb. 27, and Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026, at 8 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 27, and Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026, at 8 p.m. Where: Encore Theater, Wynn Las Vegas, 3131 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas

Encore Theater, Wynn Las Vegas, 3131 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas Cost: Tickets start at $115

Ali Wong brings her celebrated stand-up to the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, with Ali Wong Live!, an evening of sharp, irreverent, and honest comedy from one of today's most acclaimed comic voices. Ali Wong has become a household name through her Netflix comedy specials, "Baby Cobra," "Hard Knock Wife," and "Ali Wong: Single Lady." She combines bold narrative and cultural insights with an incredible sense of humor, making this show a must-see for comedy lovers.

Ricardo Arjona: LO QUE EL SECO NO DIJO

What: Ricardo Arjona's poetic arena tour

Ricardo Arjona's poetic arena tour When: Friday, Feb. 27, 2026, at 8 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 27, 2026, at 8 p.m. Where: T-Mobile Arena, The Park Vegas, 3780 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas

T-Mobile Arena, The Park Vegas, 3780 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas Cost: Tickets start at $99

Ricardo Arjona: Lo Que El Seco No Dijo Tour will showcase Arjona's claimed musical catalogue by visiting over 30 arenas across the United States. Over the years, Arjona has become a well-known performer in the Latin music world, recognized for his storytelling style and a deep body of work spanning various musical styles.

Ian Bagg

What: Comedian Ian Bagg

Comedian Ian Bagg When: Thursday, Feb. 26, and Friday, Feb. 27, 2026, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026, at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 26, and Friday, Feb. 27, 2026, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026, at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Where: Wiseguys Las Vegas Town Square, 6593 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Suite B 222, Las Vegas

Wiseguys Las Vegas Town Square, 6593 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Suite B 222, Las Vegas Cost: $30

Ian Bagg is a world-touring stand-up known for his razor-sharp crowd work and lightning-fast improvisation, and was praised as "dangerously flawless" on "The Joe Rogan Experience." A finalist on "Last Comic Standing," he has appeared on "Late Night with Conan O'Brien" and "The Tonight Show," and has hosted specials on Comedy Central, HBO, Showtime, and Amazon Prime. His high-energy, impromptu style turns audiences into part of the act, creating a dynamic, dialogue-driven comedy experience.

Other Events

Las Vegas turns up the volume for the weekend with high-stakes competition and live entertainment across the city. From stadium showdowns to arena action and intimate comedy sets, the lineup delivers big energy and unforgettable moments from start to finish.

Rugby League Las Vegas : Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026, at 4 p.m. at Allegiant Stadium, 3333 Al Davis Way, Las Vegas

Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026, at 4 p.m. at Allegiant Stadium, 3333 Al Davis Way, Las Vegas The MGM Slam Presented by Capital One : Sunday, March 1, 2026, at 4 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena, The Park Vegas, 3780 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas

Sunday, March 1, 2026, at 4 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena, The Park Vegas, 3780 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas Misha Brown: Sunday, March 1, 2026, at 6 p.m. at Wiseguys Las Vegas Town Square, 6593 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Suite B 222, Las Vegas

