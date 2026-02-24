Things To Do in Las Vegas This Weekend: February 27-March 1
Las Vegas is offering a huge weekend of stand-up and live concert performances, including the hilarious Ali Wong: Live! and Ricardo Arjona’s poetry-filled arena performance and more!
Las Vegas is offering a huge weekend of stand-up and live concert performances, including the hilarious Ali Wong: Live! and Ricardo Arjona's poetry-filled arena performance, LO QUE EL SECO NO DIJO. For fans of fearless crowd work, Ian Bagg delivers high-energy and off-the-cuff laughs, making the lineup packed with big personalities and unforgettable live moments.
Ali Wong Live!
- What: Comedian Ali Wong
- When: Friday, Feb. 27, and Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026, at 8 p.m.
- Where: Encore Theater, Wynn Las Vegas, 3131 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas
- Cost: Tickets start at $115
Ali Wong brings her celebrated stand-up to the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, with Ali Wong Live!, an evening of sharp, irreverent, and honest comedy from one of today's most acclaimed comic voices. Ali Wong has become a household name through her Netflix comedy specials, "Baby Cobra," "Hard Knock Wife," and "Ali Wong: Single Lady." She combines bold narrative and cultural insights with an incredible sense of humor, making this show a must-see for comedy lovers.
Ricardo Arjona: LO QUE EL SECO NO DIJO
- What: Ricardo Arjona's poetic arena tour
- When: Friday, Feb. 27, 2026, at 8 p.m.
- Where: T-Mobile Arena, The Park Vegas, 3780 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas
- Cost: Tickets start at $99
Ricardo Arjona: Lo Que El Seco No Dijo Tour will showcase Arjona's claimed musical catalogue by visiting over 30 arenas across the United States. Over the years, Arjona has become a well-known performer in the Latin music world, recognized for his storytelling style and a deep body of work spanning various musical styles.
Ian Bagg
- What: Comedian Ian Bagg
- When: Thursday, Feb. 26, and Friday, Feb. 27, 2026, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026, at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
- Where: Wiseguys Las Vegas Town Square, 6593 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Suite B 222, Las Vegas
- Cost: $30
Ian Bagg is a world-touring stand-up known for his razor-sharp crowd work and lightning-fast improvisation, and was praised as "dangerously flawless" on "The Joe Rogan Experience." A finalist on "Last Comic Standing," he has appeared on "Late Night with Conan O'Brien" and "The Tonight Show," and has hosted specials on Comedy Central, HBO, Showtime, and Amazon Prime. His high-energy, impromptu style turns audiences into part of the act, creating a dynamic, dialogue-driven comedy experience.
Other Events
Las Vegas turns up the volume for the weekend with high-stakes competition and live entertainment across the city. From stadium showdowns to arena action and intimate comedy sets, the lineup delivers big energy and unforgettable moments from start to finish.
- Rugby League Las Vegas: Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026, at 4 p.m. at Allegiant Stadium, 3333 Al Davis Way, Las Vegas
- The MGM Slam Presented by Capital One: Sunday, March 1, 2026, at 4 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena, The Park Vegas, 3780 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas
- Misha Brown: Sunday, March 1, 2026, at 6 p.m. at Wiseguys Las Vegas Town Square, 6593 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Suite B 222, Las Vegas
More To Explore Next Week
Las Vegas keeps the momentum going all week with evenings that blend culture, community, comedy, and immersive art. With everything from movie screenings to holiday parties, comedy shows, and more, you'll be sure to find something fun to do in the city this week.
- El Tonto Por Cristo Las Vegas Screening-Director Q&A: Monday, March 2, 2026, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at The Beverly Theater, 515 S. 6th St., Las Vegas
- Purim Family Dinner And Celebration: Tuesday, March 3, 2026, at 5:15 p.m. at Kollel, 1745 Village Center Circle, Las Vegas
- Tony Dabas: Wednesday, March 4, 2026, at 9:30 p.m. at Wiseguys Las Vegas Town Square, 6593 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Suite B 222, Las Vegas
- ARTE Museum Las Vegas - Immersive Digital Art Experience: Open Daily 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at ARTE Museum, 3716 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Suite 208, Las Vegas