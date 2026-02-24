This Day in Sports History: February 24

Sports in February include the NBA and NHL seasons, Super Bowl, NBA All-Star game, college basketball tournaments, spring training for the MLB, NASCAR's Daytona 500, Formula E, some PGA Tour Events and the Winter Olympics. Over the years, Feb. 24 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here are some of them.

Unger starred for the St. Louis Blues in the 1970s, scoring over 30 goals in eight consecutive seasons, and was a 7-time NHL All-Star. Porter is an elite playmaker who led the league in assists four times, notably becoming the first player to record over 1,000 assists in a single season. Nykanen was famous for his five Olympic medals (four gold) and dominant performances in the 1980s.