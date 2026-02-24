Viral $13 Snickers at MGM Sparks Outrage Over Las Vegas Pricing Practices

A 31-second TikTok clip filmed inside the MGM Grand gift shop in Las Vegas shows a Cherry Whip Snickers bar priced at $13. The video went viral after being reposted by a popular crypto-focused account, igniting widespread debate about pricing on the Strip.

“People wonder why people aren't coming to Vegas,” he says. “Is that out of control or what?”

The backlash intensified in the comments section. “This is why Las Vegas needs to be boycotted,” the account wrote. “This price on this isn't just a scam. It should be considered criminal.” The sentiment resonated: thousands of commenters piled on.

Local social-media outlet Las Vegas Locally added further commentary, writing that MGM can charge $13 “because enough of you are willing to pay that much,” and later adding: “Also, you‘re not paying $13 for a Snickers. You're paying $13 to not have to make the short walk down the street to the Walgreens, where they cost $2.”

Some commenters noted that the Snickers bar shown is an imported edition, which can cost more, suggesting the viral framing lacked full pricing context. Levitt then posted a follow-up clip showing a domestic Kit-Kat Chunky Drumstick priced at $12.99, underscoring that the entire candy display was priced at $13 and reinforcing the argument about steep markups.

The controversy has been situated within broader criticism of Las Vegas resort pricing, often described as nickel-and-diming guests. A September 2025 Casino.org piece titled "Fee & Loathing" detailed other high-profile examples of costly items and fees across the Strip.

MGM Resorts International CEO Bill Hornbuckle acknowledged concerns about pricing during a recent earnings call.

“When we think about pricing and things that got everyone's attention, whether it's the infamous ($26) bottle of water or Starbucks coffee at Excalibur that cost $12, shame on us,” Hornbuckle said. “We should have been more sensitive to the overall experience at a place like Excalibur. To those customers, you can't have a $29 room and a $12 coffee."