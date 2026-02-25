A’s Legend Dave Stewart To Throw Ceremonial First Pitch at Circa Las Vegas Baseball Event

Circa Las Vegas will host the fourth annual "Take Me Out to Vegas" event on March 26, celebrating MLB Opening Day and the future arrival of the Athletics in Southern Nevada. The event begins at 10:15 a.m. with A's Hall of Famer Dave Stewart throwing out the ceremonial first pitch.

Stewart, a three-time World Series champion and the 1989 World Series MVP, will participate in the festivities. The Athletics will also provide limited fan giveaways, and team president Marc Badain and public address announcer Amelia Schimmel are scheduled to attend.

Vendors will serve American Coney Island coney dogs and complimentary slices of apple pie during the celebration. Moms in attendance will receive complimentary drinks at the event.

The Athletics' first 2026 regular-season game is scheduled for March 27 in Toronto, meaning fans will not see the team locally until after the Circa event. The gathering serves as a kickoff to the Major League Baseball season while building anticipation for the franchise's permanent move to Las Vegas in 2028.

"Opening day this year marks an important milestone for Las Vegas baseball fans," Circa CEO Derek Stevens said in a statement. "It's a chance to celebrate the pending arrival of the A's, enjoy the game together, and feel the energy building as the team becomes part of the city's sports landscape."