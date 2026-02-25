Green Day’s ‘American Idiot’ Debuts at No. 12 on Billboard Chart After Super Bowl Performance

Green Day's "American Idiot" landed on the Hot Alternative Songs chart at No. 12 after their pre-game show at Super Bowl LX. The band played before kickoff, focusing on songs from the American Idiot album. Parade wrote, "Green Day certainly show-stopped as the event's opener." Bad Bunny headlined halftime, while Charlie Puth, Kenny G, Brandi Carlile, and Coco Jones performed throughout the night.

That No. 12 spot matches what Green Day reached previously on this chart. Back in November 2023, "The American Dream Is Killing Me" reached that position. "Dilemma" also reached No. 25 in mid-2024.

"American Idiot" was the fifth-highest new entry this week on Hot Alternative Songs. Best New Artist GRAMMY contender Sombr grabbed the top opening, and two songs by 3 Doors Down charted after lead singer Brad Arnold died.

The song returned to and broke into the top 10 on both the Alternative Digital Song Sales and Rock Digital Song Sales charts. Green Day earned its seventh top 10 on the alternative list and eighth on rock cuts sold nationwide.

"American Idiot" also hit new highs on two other lists. It reached No. 16 on Hot Rock Songs and No. 17 on Hot Rock & Alternative Songs. This week marked just the second time the song appeared on either ranking.

The American Idiot album surged back onto the Top Alternative Albums and Top Rock & Alternative Albums charts at Nos. 18 and 32. The GRAMMY-winning release also returned to the Billboard 200 at No. 135.

"Boulevard of Broken Dreams" gained traction as well. It came back on the Alternative Digital Song Sales and Rock Digital Song Sales rankings at No. 10 and No. 12.