Johnny Knoxville Says ‘Jackass 5’ Is the End of the Chaos

If you have ever wondered what it looks like when grown men treat danger like a hobby, the Jackass crew has been happy to show you for more than twenty…

Kayla Morgan
Johnny Knoxville attends the red carpet premiere of Hulu's "Reboot" at Fox Studio Lot on September 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images

If you have ever wondered what it looks like when grown men treat danger like a hobby, the Jackass crew has been happy to show you for more than twenty years. Now, after countless crashes, concussions, and chaos, the ringleader himself says it is time to step away from the madness.

Johnny Knoxville has officially driven a stake into the heart of the Jackass franchise, confirming that the upcoming Jackass 5 will be the crew’s final rodeo. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, the 55-year-old stuntman stated that the fifth theatrical installment, set for release this summer, “will be the last one.”

A Wild Goodbye

For fans who grew up watching the original show on MTV, this feels like the end of an era. The series began over two decades ago and quickly became famous for its outrageous pranks and painful stunts.

“This is the natural place to end,” he shared of the series that began on MTV over two decades ago. “So it’s going to be absolutely awful.”

That last line might sound strange to outsiders, but longtime viewers know that in the world of Jackass, “awful” usually means unforgettable.

The film is slated to arrive on June 26, bringing back veterans like Steve-O and Chris Pontius alongside the newer cast members introduced in Jackass Forever.

No Holding Back

Even though this is a farewell, the crew is not planning to take it easy. If anything, they are leaning into the chaos one last time.

Knoxville described the upcoming film as a “f**king train wreck,” urging audiences to hope for disaster. “That’s what you should hope for. I think we designed it that way,” he stated.

Knoxville himself will not be doing the most dangerous stunts this time. After a serious encounter with a bull in the previous movie, doctors have barred him from concussive stunts. Still, he hinted that the team is chasing a “white whale” stunt they have never been able to pull off before. That promise alone suggests they want to end the series in the loudest, craziest way possible.

The Final Ride

Jackass 5 lands in theaters June 26. If Knoxville keeps his word, this will be the last time the crew lines up for cameras, grins nervously, and says, “Hi, I’m Johnny Knoxville. Welcome to Jackass.”

For better or worse, they plan to go out exactly how they came in: fearless, ridiculous, and completely out of control.

