Metallica Officially Announce 2026 Las Vegas Sphere Residency

After months of chatter, it’s official: Metallica is taking over the Sphere in Las Vegas.

The residency is called Life Burns Faster, and it kicks off in October 2026 with eight shows spread across the month: 1st and 3rd, 15th and 17th, 22nd and 24th, and the 29th and 31st. True to form, they’re bringing back the No Repeat Weekend format from the M72 World Tour. Thursday and Saturday nights won’t share a song. You want the full picture, you show up twice. No shortcuts.

Tickets, including two-night packages and single-night options, go on sale March 6 at 10 a.m. PT. Presales, travel packages, VIP extras—the usual Vegas buffet. It’s all available at metallica.lnk.to/MetallicaSphere.

Metallica Was Made for This Moment

Metallica has spent four decades chasing scale and reinvention. From grimy clubs to stadiums that feel like cities, they’ve played everywhere, to millions of people across Europe, the Pacific Rim, the Middle East, and North America. M72 alone has pulled more than four million fans since spring 2023. The production? Brutal, immersive, and meticulously crafted—a 360-degree stage, the Snake Pit in the middle, a sound system that doesn’t just hit you, it surrounds you.

The Sphere is another beast entirely. This isn’t just a venue; it’s a machine built to bend perception. The LED wrap climbs over and around the audience. Audio doesn’t just punch; it orbits. There’s even 4D tech, because apparently sight and sound weren’t enough. Lars Ulrich said about 12 seconds into U2’s opening there in 2023, they had to try it. “Completely uncharted territory,” he called it. And yes, he swore.

Expect the usual warhorses, but also surprises. The deep cuts, the mid-tempo bruisers, the songs that make people exchange knowing glances. Life Burns Faster is more than a residency title. It’s a reminder that songs outlast their makers, and tension is still the currency Metallica trades in. Eight nights. No repeats. Earplugs recommended, and yeah, plan on staying for the second show.