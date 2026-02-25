ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Nevada Begins $41M Road Work on U.S. 95 With Lane Closures Through March 22

The Nevada Department of Transportation has initiated a $41 million pavement preservation project on U.S. Route 95 in Clark County near Boulder City to improve conditions in the Boulder City…

Jennifer Eggleston
Construction road sign against a blue sky
Getty Royalty Free

The Nevada Department of Transportation has initiated a $41 million pavement preservation project on U.S. Route 95 in Clark County near Boulder City to improve conditions in the Boulder City south corridor. Construction is expected to be completed by winter 2026, weather permitting.

The 17-mile project spans from about seven miles north of Nelson Road to nearly three miles south of the Interstate 11 junction, covering mileposts 37.85 to 55.15. Work includes resurfacing, pavement repairs, updated striping and signage, drainage and lighting upgrades, and the installation of tortoise fencing.

A full left-lane and left-shoulder closure is currently affecting both directions of U.S. 95 from milepost 37.5 to 44 near Eldorado Valley Drive. The closure began Feb. 22 at 8 p.m. and is scheduled to remain in place through Mar. 22 at 10 p.m. Traffic in work zones is slowed to 55 mph.

A reduced speed limit of 55 mph is enforceable within work zones along the affected sections of U.S. 95. Drivers should plan for construction traffic, use alternate detours if possible, and proceed with extra caution through the work zone.

NDOT is coordinating with Waze to inform the public about highway restrictions. Construction schedules may change due to weather or other factors.

Las Vegas
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
OAKLAND - 1990: Pitcher Dave Stewart #34 of the Oakland Athletics delivers a pitch during a game against the New York Yankees in the 1990 season at Oakland Alameda County Stadium in Oakland, California. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)
Local NewsA’s Legend Dave Stewart To Throw Ceremonial First Pitch at Circa Las Vegas Baseball EventJennifer Eggleston
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Pete Davidson attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Local NewsPete Davidson to Headline One-Night Comedy ShowJennifer Eggleston
BRISTOL, UNITED KINGDOM - FEBRUARY 23: In this photo illustration Snickers chocolate bars are seen on February 23, 2016 in Bristol, England. The Mars company, which owns both brands, has announced a recall of chocolate products in 55 countries following the discovery of bits of plastic in a chocolate bar produced in one of the company's plants in Holland. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)
Local NewsViral $13 Snickers at MGM Sparks Outrage Over Las Vegas Pricing PracticesJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect