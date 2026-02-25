Nevada Begins $41M Road Work on U.S. 95 With Lane Closures Through March 22

The Nevada Department of Transportation has initiated a $41 million pavement preservation project on U.S. Route 95 in Clark County near Boulder City to improve conditions in the Boulder City south corridor. Construction is expected to be completed by winter 2026, weather permitting.

The 17-mile project spans from about seven miles north of Nelson Road to nearly three miles south of the Interstate 11 junction, covering mileposts 37.85 to 55.15. Work includes resurfacing, pavement repairs, updated striping and signage, drainage and lighting upgrades, and the installation of tortoise fencing.

A full left-lane and left-shoulder closure is currently affecting both directions of U.S. 95 from milepost 37.5 to 44 near Eldorado Valley Drive. The closure began Feb. 22 at 8 p.m. and is scheduled to remain in place through Mar. 22 at 10 p.m. Traffic in work zones is slowed to 55 mph.

A reduced speed limit of 55 mph is enforceable within work zones along the affected sections of U.S. 95. Drivers should plan for construction traffic, use alternate detours if possible, and proceed with extra caution through the work zone.