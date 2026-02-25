ContestsEvents
Tomahawk to Reunite for First Tour Since 2013 With Melvins

Tomahawk will launch their first tour in 13 years, starting on July 18 in Nashville. The supergroup features Mike Patton of Faith No More, guitarist Duane Denison from the Jesus…

Tomahawk will launch their first tour in 13 years, starting on July 18 in Nashville. The supergroup features Mike Patton of Faith No More, guitarist Duane Denison from the Jesus Lizard, drummer John Stanier of Helmet and Battles, and bassist Trevor Dunn from Mr. Bungle. They'll play 21 shows across the United States through Aug. 15.

The Melvins will join as special guests on the A Huge Waste of Your Time and Money tour. These two groups last performed together in 2003 during the Geek Show trek.

"In the spirit of the Olympics, Team Tomahawk has decided to rise up and go for the gold once again," said Denison, according to Parade. "Also competing will be our cohorts, the Melvins."

Buzz Osborne of the Melvins shared his thoughts, as well. "This tour is a no-brainer. I can't wait. A Melvins/Tomahawk trek will be a stone groove," he said.

The group last hit the road in 2013 to support their album, Oddfellows, which reached No. 9 on Billboard's Top Independent Albums Chart and marked their best chart debut. They released Tonic Immobility in 2021 but never played the material live due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The band originated in 2001. They released their self-titled debut that year, then followed with Mit Gas in 2003 and Anonymous in 2007.

The four-piece Melvins lineup includes Osborne, Dale Crover, Steven McDonald from Redd Kross, and Coady Willis. Tickets will be available on Feb. 27 on the Ipecac Recordings website. Tour stops include Austin, Dallas, New Orleans, Atlanta, Washington D.C., Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Boston, Buffalo, Cleveland, Detroit, Chicago, Minneapolis, Denver, Salt Lake City, Portland, Seattle, San Francisco, and Los Angeles.

