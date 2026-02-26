Thousands Nevadans Face Loss of Food Assistance Under New Federal Work Rules

ContestsEvents
Nevada is enforcing updated federal work requirements for able-bodied adults without dependents to qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, effective Sunday. The changes are tied to H.R. 1 and impact thousands of recipients statewide.

About 44,700 Nevadans could lose SNAP eligibility on March 1 if they do not meet the new ABAWD requirement of working at least 20 hours per week or participating in approved activities. Overall, SNAP participation in Nevada is about 433,000 recipients, with roughly 10% affected by the new requirements.

What Does This Mean?

The definition of an able-bodied adult is a person between the ages of 18 and 64 who can both physically and mentally work without having dependent children under the age of 14 living with them. To be eligible for benefits under this policy, an adult must participate in some level of work activity for at least 20 hours per week, or engage in other qualifying activities such as job-readiness programs, volunteering, or searching for employment.

The policy eliminates exemptions for veterans, youth aging out of foster care, and individuals experiencing homelessness from the ABAWD work requirement. SNAP eligibility can be restored if federal mandates are subsequently met.

Earlier notices were sent in mid-November to more than 72,000 people who were not meeting requirements or did not qualify for exemptions. Additional notices were distributed ahead of the March deadline.

The Nevada Division of Social Services is coordinating with community partners to locate volunteer opportunities and help those impacted access benefits while encouraging employment readiness. DSS has launched a webpage with resources to help individuals find approved work activities and local supports. Affected individuals are asked to email “ABAWD opportunities” for assistance.

“The Nevada Division of Social Services has been working with various community partners to identify volunteer opportunities to help those impacted individuals,” DSS Deputy Administrator Kelly Cantrelle said. “DSS remains committed to supporting Nevadans with accessing the benefits they need while also helping them overcome barriers to employment.”

