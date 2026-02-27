Did This Florida Airport Really Ban Pajamas and Crocs?

Looks like the Tampa International Airport is at it again. This time, they're banning pajamas. That's right, the Florida airport is looking to ban all guests from wearing pajamas in the airport.

Social media is buzzing after the Tampa International Airport made a post about the future of the airport. The social media post went out on Thursday and was titled, "We've seen enough. We've had enough."

“After successfully banning Crocs and giving everyone the amazing opportunity to experience the world’s first Crocs-free airport, it’s time to take on an even larger crisis,” said the statement. "We know this decision could be disruptive to someone in your life. It's time to have a difficult conversation with them. You can do that. We (and Pheobe) believe in you."

The now viral post has gained millions of views across all platforms about the new rule. The airport urges visitors to "do your part" and "say no to pajamas."

The post has gained quite the traction on social media as many consider it to be a "ridiculous" idea. Commenters took to the comment section to discuss how they plan to wear both Crocs and pajamas every time they visit the Florida airport.

In an article by PEOPLE, they claim that the airport has confirmed the post was only meant as a joke. "Tampa International Airport regularly shares lighthearted, satirical social media content as part of our ongoing effort to engage with our followers," the article reads.