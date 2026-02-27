Flavor Flav to Host Las Vegas Event for U.S. Women’s Olympic Ice Hockey Team

PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 31: American Rapper, Flavor Flav, shows his support during the Women’s Preliminary Round Group B match between Team Italy and Team United States on day five of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Aquatics Centre on July 31, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Flavor Flav is not letting the U.S. Women's Olympic Ice Hockey Team go without being celebrated. The rapper will host a Las Vegas event in July to honor the team's gold medal at the Milano Cortino Winter Olympics. The event will also celebrate other female Olympian and Paralympian achievements.

The Hall of Fame rapper took to social media on Thursday to announce the event. The She Got Game weekend event will take place from July 16 to July 19 in partnership with MGM Resorts.

Flavor Flav Supporting All Female Olympians in Las Vegas

Flavor Fav is a long-time supporter of women's sports, but especially for the U.S. national teams. Beyond supporting this year's Olympic teams, he also started a GoFundMe campaign to back the U.S. women's Olympic medallists.

“Many of y’all asked how you can support and donate to our female athletes and the celebrations. So I created a GoFundMe. I’m hopeful this can have an impact beyond the weekend and help those that represent the best of the US,” he said on social media.

"Funds raised through this campaign will go directly to the invited female athletes and support the She Got Game weekend. Your generosity will ensure these athletes are properly celebrated in Las Vegas and receive meaningful financial support for their futures. Please join us in honoring these incredible women and ensuring they get the recognition and resources they deserve. Every contribution helps make this celebration possible and provides lasting impact for the athletes who inspire us all," reads the GoFundMe Campaign.

Following the controversial celebration of President Donald Trump with the U.S. Men's Olympic Ice Hockey Team. In a video on social media following the men's win, Trump is heard saying, "We’re going to have to bring the women’s team, you do know that," when referencing celebrating the teams. He also jokes that he would "probably be impeached" if he did not extend the invite to the women.

Flavor Fav immediately stepped in to celebrate the women. He offered the women's team "a real celebration" in Las Vegas following teh controversary clips. This invitation also comes after the women's team declined to attend Trump's State of the Union address on Tuesday.