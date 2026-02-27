Insurance Rates Skyrocket in Nevada: Here’s Why

Unregistered vehicles are pushing up insurance rates in Nevada, impacting drivers throughout the Silver State. The issue started during the COVID-19 pandemic when many didn't renew their vehicle registrations because DMV offices were closed, and a lot of people are still skipping renewals.

An online tool, Registration Spotter, introduced by the DMV, lets residents report vehicles with outdated or illegal plates. Since its launch in October, the system has logged 18,000 complaints in two months, with 80% of these coming from Clark County.

Insurance rates in Nevada are the highest in the country. The average full-coverage policy is $335 a month statewide and $370 in Las Vegas, much more than the national average of $200.

The DMV shares data from Registration Spotter with law enforcement. Agencies have given out numerous citations for registration violations in recent months. North Las Vegas Police issued 881 citations from October to December 2025, while Henderson Police handed out 214 citations for expired registrations.

Many drivers without registration also lack insurance. Evidence shows this group is involved in hit-and-runs and other crimes. These actions increase costs for insured drivers because uninsured motorists are involved in accidents at the same rate, adding to financial burdens.

Nevada's DMV chief compliance officer, J.D. Decker, said, "We knew there was some public interest, but we had no idea there was as much as there is, which does validate that it’s a huge problem," he stated to Las Vegas Weekly.

Rising insurance premiums follow increased vehicle prices, repairs, and fraud. The average policy price is up nearly 6.5% in 2026, affecting 570,000 policyholders, after a 13.7% hike the previous year.

Jim Grant, co-owner of Get Help With Insurance, Inc., explained that uninsured vehicles are "one of the biggest drivers of rising prices." Nevada's system doesn’t cover vehicle damage for uninsured motorists, with this protection costing an extra $150-$250 annually.

Pandemic insurance losses and high attorney involvement in claims also push up costs. Nevada sees over 75% attorney involvement in claims, significantly reducing competition as companies steer clear of the state. Most other states see around 15% attorney presence.

The DMV uses spotter data to find local problems. By sharing information with county agencies, they aim to justify extra resources and enforcement. Officers can give out $200 tickets for lack of registration, with late renewal fees also applied. Registration fees contribute to roads and state services since Nevada doesn’t have a state income tax.

Decker said, "It's everywhere all the time," he told KTNV. His 30-officer team issues over 1,000 citations every year and shares a database with organizations like LVMPD.

In addition to covering the basics, having high liability limits saves money over time, said Grant. "People who carry high liability limits for a long period of time are going to pay a lot less over the course of a lifetime than people who have the state minimums," he explained.