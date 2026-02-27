Las Vegas Lands First Nonstop Flight to Australia

Pack your bags, Vegas... we're heading to Australia! Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) just launched the first-ever nonstop service to Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia.

On Wednesday, Qantas, the Australian carrier, announced the nonstop flight path would begin on December 29. The flight lasts 13 hours and 55 minutes and will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays through March 12, 2017.

LAS in the Onworld Alliance carrier's sixth U.S. destination after Dallas-Fort Worth, Honolulu, New York, Sanfrancisoc, and Los Angeles. The new route from Las Vegas will also be part of the airline's partnership with American Airlines. The flight will host benefits for members of American Airlines AAdvantage and Qantas Frequent Flyer.

"Our historic fleet renewal is giving us the flexibility to deploy aircraft where we see demand, opening up route possibilities that simply weren't there before. Las Vegas becomes our 101st destination and is a great example of how we're using that capability. This growth also creates real opportunities for our people, particularly our pilots and cabin crew, as we expand where we fly,” said Qantas International CEO Cam Wallace.

The new flight will connect both countries in yet another way. Last year, 745,000 Americans visited Australia, according to a press release.