Queens of the Stone Age Revives Catacombs Tour for Five West Coast Shows Starting April

Queens of the Stone Age will resurrect their Catacombs Tour for five performances spanning the West Coast. Shows begin April 24 in Joshua Tree, California. This marks their first headlining stretch of the year.

The tour launches at Joshua Tree Retreat Center. It's a homecoming for frontman Josh Homme, raised in Palm Desert just down the road. After that, they'll play Rancho Mirage, then go north to Portland and Seattle before closing May 1 at Thunder Valley Casino Resort in Lincoln.

During Catacombs Tour performances, the rock group reworks songs from across their discography with fresh arrangements. This concept springs from their Alive in the Catacombs concert film and live EP, captured beneath Paris streets in ancient tunnels. Strings join the usual instruments.

Critics and fans loved the initial 2025 Catacombs run. These spring dates continue that same approach at theaters and intimate spaces. Libby Grace will open every show.

When this brief headlining stint wraps, they'll team up with Foo Fighters starting August 4 in Toronto. That stadium tour stretches across the U.S. Mannequin Pussy and Gouge Away will appear on some bills.

European shows are scheduled throughout the summer. Some also feature System of a Down and Acid Bath, at stadiums in Stockholm, Paris, Milan, Berlin, Düsseldorf, London, and Warsaw.

Artist pre-sale tickets became available yesterday at 10 a.m. Pacific. Public sale begins Friday at 10 a.m. Pacific.