ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Queens of the Stone Age Revives Catacombs Tour for Five West Coast Shows Starting April

Queens of the Stone Age will resurrect their Catacombs Tour for five performances spanning the West Coast. Shows begin April 24 in Joshua Tree, California. This marks their first headlining…

Dan Teodorescu
Josh Homme and Michael Shuman of Queens Of The Stone Age perform At The Forum on February 17, 2018 in Inglewood, California.
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Queens of the Stone Age will resurrect their Catacombs Tour for five performances spanning the West Coast. Shows begin April 24 in Joshua Tree, California. This marks their first headlining stretch of the year.

The tour launches at Joshua Tree Retreat Center. It's a homecoming for frontman Josh Homme, raised in Palm Desert just down the road. After that, they'll play Rancho Mirage, then go north to Portland and Seattle before closing May 1 at Thunder Valley Casino Resort in Lincoln.

During Catacombs Tour performances, the rock group reworks songs from across their discography with fresh arrangements. This concept springs from their Alive in the Catacombs concert film and live EP, captured beneath Paris streets in ancient tunnels. Strings join the usual instruments.

Critics and fans loved the initial 2025 Catacombs run. These spring dates continue that same approach at theaters and intimate spaces. Libby Grace will open every show. 

When this brief headlining stint wraps, they'll team up with Foo Fighters starting August 4 in Toronto. That stadium tour stretches across the U.S. Mannequin Pussy and Gouge Away will appear on some bills.

European shows are scheduled throughout the summer. Some also feature System of a Down and Acid Bath, at stadiums in Stockholm, Paris, Milan, Berlin, Düsseldorf, London, and Warsaw.

Artist pre-sale tickets became available yesterday at 10 a.m. Pacific. Public sale begins Friday at 10 a.m. Pacific.

Confirmed Catacombs Tour stops: April 24 at Joshua Tree Retreat Center, April 25 at Agua Caliente Rancho Mirage, April 27 at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall in Portland, April 29 at Paramount Theatre in Seattle, and May 1 at Thunder Valley Casino Resort in Lincoln. All ticket purchase links for these shows are available on the band's official website.

Josh HommeQueens Of The Stone Age
Dan TeodorescuWriter
Related Stories
Brian Johnson of AC/DC performs during their Power Up tour at Melbourne Cricket Ground on November 12, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia.
MusicAC/DC Continues to Electrify With Power Up TourLaura Adkins
Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters performs onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards "Let's Go Crazy" The GRAMMY Salute To Prince on January 28, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicFoo Fighters Tease First Festival Appearance Ahead of ‘Your Favorite Toy’ Album ReleaseLaura Adkins
Johnny Van Zant of Lynyrd Skynyrd performs onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium
MusicThis Day in Rock History: February 27Dan Teodorescu
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect