Arts District Businesses Push for Parking Changes After Rate Hikes

More than 100 residents and business owners gathered in Las Vegas's Arts District for a public meeting to voice concerns over rising parking rates and ongoing infrastructure projects impacting the neighborhood's vitality. Hourly meter rates in the district currently range from $2 to $4, while surface lot rates range from $2 to $6, drawing criticism from small businesses and customers who say the increases are affecting foot traffic.

Public input is still invited online at the City of Las Vegas 18B Parking page to gather community perspectives on Arts District parking. No parking policy decisions were made at the meeting. City officials said they will review feedback and host another public session to share findings and potential actions.

Construction on the Arts District parking garage at Casino Center and Utah is underway and scheduled to open later this year. Officials cautioned that while the new garage will add parking supply, it will not immediately resolve the area's current parking challenges.

Ward 3 Councilwoman Olivia Diaz confirmed that the city paused plans to install parking meters north of Charleston Boulevard following community backlash. She emphasized a shift toward better informing the public about existing parking programs, including free lunch-hour parking from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The city updated its parking meters in response to input from businesses and consumers to better highlight the benefits of free lunchtime parking.

Officials acknowledged the lack of information and timing on the parking plan and that it looked more like a response to complaints than a proactive plan. They stressed the importance of seeking public input before implementing changes.

"The greatest example that I have had of why I love my city is the Arts District," Erik Amblad, owner of Elm Leaf Creative Acting Studio, said. "I've invested my time and my love into this city, and the city seems to have been that way with us, however the latest developments have put us at a breaking point to where we no longer seem to be in partnership, it seems like we're in competition — that's not the spirit of the Arts District, and that's not the spirit of Las Vegas."