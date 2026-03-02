Clark County Septic Meeting Ends in Chaos as Nearly 1,000 Residents Overwhelm Venue

The proposal for new septic systems in Clark County has drawn nearly 1,000 people to one of the biggest meetings ever held in this area. Because of this overwhelming turnout, officials had to stop the meeting.

Residents filled the meeting room and multiple overflow areas, with many arriving unaware of changes tied to the regulatory proposal. All of this confusion led to increased anger among the volunteers because of long lines, delays, and limited access to the building due to the increase in attendees. The many microphone and speaker issues, along with the other disarray, made it even more difficult for the participants to hear others or be heard.

SNHD Board Chairman Scott Black acknowledged the breakdown and halted the meeting before any formal vote could take place. “Considering the fact that we wasted your time tonight, I apologize," Black said.

Black stated the meeting would be rescheduled at a larger venue to better accommodate the public. As of now, the Southern Nevada Health District has not announced a new date or location for the rescheduled meeting. No vote will be taken until public comment is heard.

Some residents traveled significant distances to attend, only to be turned away or left waiting for hours. “I got, like, right inside the two front doors, and that's as far as we got," said Deanna Ott, who lives in Overton.

Frustration spilled over during public remarks as residents criticized both the proposal and the meeting's organization. “Not one person in here dumps their s— like that," one resident said. “We probably take care of yourself better than you do, because we know what we're putting down. Your whole health district bulls—."