Dairy Queen Celebrating Spring with Free Cone Day

Dairy Queen is ready to welcome the warm weather. The popular ice cream chain is kicking off Spring with a sweet treat. This year, “Free Cone Day” is back as…

Dairy Queen is ready to welcome the warm weather. The popular ice cream chain is kicking off Spring with a sweet treat. This year, "Free Cone Day" is back as we celebrate the Spring season.

Free Cone Day is one of the happiest days of the year for customers, and DQ knows it. On Thursday, March 19, customers can enjoy a free vanilla soft serve cone at participating locations. The celebration is in honor of the first day of Spring on March 20th.

“Free Cone Day is all about celebrating the simple joys – warmer weather, a classic vanilla cone, and the happiness that comes from sharing a smile,” said Maria Hokanson, Executive Vice President of Marketing at ADQ, in a press release. “There’s something truly special about seeing people light up over a free cone, and this year, we’re excited to give away more cones and create more happy moments for our fans than ever before.”

But customers also get a chance to snag free cones for an entire year. Starting March 5, Dairy Queen is giving customers a chance to win Free Cones for a year. Customers can enter by downloading the DQ App and signing up for DQ Rewards.

Randi MoultrieEditor
Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!
