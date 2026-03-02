Dairy Queen Celebrating Spring with Free Cone Day

Dairy Queen is ready to welcome the warm weather. The popular ice cream chain is kicking off Spring with a sweet treat. This year, "Free Cone Day" is back as we celebrate the Spring season.

Free Cone Day is one of the happiest days of the year for customers, and DQ knows it. On Thursday, March 19, customers can enjoy a free vanilla soft serve cone at participating locations. The celebration is in honor of the first day of Spring on March 20th.

“Free Cone Day is all about celebrating the simple joys – warmer weather, a classic vanilla cone, and the happiness that comes from sharing a smile,” said Maria Hokanson, Executive Vice President of Marketing at ADQ, in a press release. “There’s something truly special about seeing people light up over a free cone, and this year, we’re excited to give away more cones and create more happy moments for our fans than ever before.”