Gerber Celebrates Parents with the 2026 Gerber Baby Photo Contest

Gerber® is back, looking for some of the cutest babies around. The Gerber 2026 Photo Search: Behind the Baby is now accepting submissions, but this year is a bit different. They are not celebrating just babies, but also the parents behind the cutest little humans.

In the search, families have the chance to be named the 2026 Gerber Baby along with tons of prizes. The families can win $50,000 for babies up to 3 years old and a new $10,000 prize for kids 3 to 5 years old. This year, the photo contest is looking for the cutest pictures featuring children and their parents. From Match 2 to April 12, parents can submit their cutest photos for a chance to win here.

Looking for the Next Gerber Baby!

"At Gerber, parents have always been at the heart of our mission, born from Dorothy Gerber's simple idea to make feeding easier for families. For generations, parents and caregivers have relied on us to help lighten their load with our portfolio of nutritious, high-quality foods," said Oscar Benítez, President of Gerber, in a press release. "The 2026 Photo Search brings our commitment to life by shining a light on parents, celebrating the everyday moments that often go unnoticed, and continuing our work to help create a world that's truly more parent-friendly."

This year marks 16 years since the first Photo Search contest. Every year, families anticipate with hopes that their child may be the next "Gerber Baby." The contest is hoping to find photos of everyday moments that bring joy to parenthood.

"Being part of Photo Search was such a joyful experience for our family," shared Dominique McLeod, mom to 2024 Gerber Baby Sonny. "Gerber didn't just celebrate a photo; they celebrated our story. I love that this year's search includes parents, because it reflects what the early years are really like: full of real, messy, beautiful moments we're all navigating together."

Submissions will close at 11:59 p.m. on April 12. Now is your time to capture those unforgettable moments and submit for your chance to win!