Guerrilla Pizza Company Opens Las Vegas Location With Free Ice Cream Event

Guerrilla Pizza is celebrating its Las Vegas reopening with a grand opening event at Soho Lofts on Friday, March 13, which also marks Detroit Day. The event begins at 5 p.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by Shelley Berkley and Olivia Diaz.

The fun activities after the formal event will include a live DJ from the area, plus free food and various gifts, such as gift cards and other items. The full Guerrilla Pizza menu will be available throughout the evening, featuring its Detroit-style deep-dish pizzas, wings, poutine tots, and salads.

The new location opens daily with regular hours from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and until 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Guests visiting during the grand opening will also receive a complimentary cup of Superman Ice Cream.

The move to Soho Lofts marks a major expansion from the brand's previous space inside Hard Hat Lounge. The new restaurant includes a 750-square-foot kitchen and a 700-square-foot dining area, allowing the team to increase production while maintaining quality.

“This place is a huge opportunity for us,” Cunningham told Neon. “We were very congested at Hard Hat. It was hard to match the demand. Here, we have a 750-square-foot kitchen, a 700-square-foot dining area. We can grow here without sacrificing quality.”