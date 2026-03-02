ContestsEvents
Neon Museum Unveils 2026 Relighting Events and Artifacts, Honoring Las Vegas Icons

Jennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 17: An F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas sign is pictured in the Paddock prior to final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 17, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The Neon Museum in Las Vegas has announced its 2026 relighting events and new artifacts, promising a year of curated neon reinventions and tributes to the city's evolving resort and entertainment history.

The year begins April 24 with the unveiling of The Mirage's Siegfried & Roy bronze tiger sculpture, paying tribute to the legendary entertainers and their lasting influence on Las Vegas. The Mirage Lagoon sign is slated to relight on June 5, spotlighting the resort's tropical identity and its famed volcano attraction.

On Oct. 23, a Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix sign from the inaugural 2023 race will be unveiled, commemorating the sport's high-profile arrival in the city. The year culminates on Dec. 1 when Binion's Horseshoe relights its classic 1980s sign, marking a collaboration between YESCO and Rudy Crisostomo and underscoring the property's enduring status as a downtown landmark.

“In the last five years, we have made it a priority to restore significant pieces in our collection to historically accurate conditions,” said Aaron Berger, Executive Director of The Neon Museum.

“This involves a research team dedicated to identifying correct coloring from the age in which the sign was in use, saving as much original tubing, metal work, and, when possible, the electrical components of the sign. The Museum's goal is to go beyond showcasing a beautiful sign but to give the visitor a chance to experience the sign the way it would have looked at the time it was created. This is living history,” he continued.

The museum emphasizes that more details for each relighting will be shared throughout the year. Each event will have a presale period, followed by public ticket sales. Presale and public sale dates will be announced for each event separately during February–March, April, August–September, and October, guiding fans on when and how to purchase tickets.

The Neon Museum is open every day of the week for guests to come see the Neon Boneyard, the Brilliant! Jackpot immersive experience and the historic La Concha Motel lobby. Make sure to see all the relighting events before they end, and visit the museum's website for tickets and to be part of the history of Las Vegas.

