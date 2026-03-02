ContestsEvents
Pick Pauly’s Pockets: Win Tickets to the Exotic Pet Expo

Taya Williams
Things are getting WILD with Pauly’s Pockets on X107.5 Xtreme Radio!

We’re hooking you up with tickets to the Exotic Pet Show in Las Vegas — where scales, tails, feathers, and fangs take over the city. From rare reptiles and amphibians to exotic mammals, birds, and arachnids, this show is packed with incredible creatures, expert vendors, and everything you need if you’re looking to expand your exotic family.

If you love the unusual, the fascinating, and the totally Xtreme… this event is for you.

🎧 HOW TO WIN:

Listen for the keyword announced on-air during Pauly’s Pockets.
When you hear it, head to the X107.5 website and enter that keyword for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the Exotic Pet Show!

That’s it. Listen. Enter. Win.

Keep it locked on X107.5 Xtreme Radio and get ready to experience the wild side of Las Vegas!

Taya WilliamsEditor
Taya Williams is the Promotions Director for Beasley Media Group Las Vegas! She has been with Beasley for the past 2 years and has recently joined Jammin 105.7 on-air. Before working in radio, Taya was a project specialist in the special education department of a public school system. As a content creator for Jammin’ 105.7, Taya’s interests include rap, hip-hop, and R&B music, unique local experiences, and trending makeup products.
