When We Were Young Festival Skips 2026 But Plans To Return

When We Were Young Festival will skip 2026 and return to Las Vegas in October 2027, organizers announced on Instagram Feb. 27. The Live Nation-produced emo and pop-punk festival has taken place at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds each October since moving there in 2022.

"After an unforgettable run in Las Vegas, we've decided to take 2026 off to give this festival the care it deserves and to make sure what comes next feels just as special as what came before," read the statement. "When We Were Young Festival will return to Las Vegas in October 2027. Thank you for showing up with your whole hearts every year. This isn't goodbye — it's just a pause."

Organizers did not cite a specific reason for the hiatus. The announcement follows months of fan speculation after the festival failed to reveal its 2026 plans in the fall, breaking with its previous pattern. The 2025 edition also did not sell out, raising concerns about waning interest ahead of the pause.

Since its Las Vegas debut, the festival has drawn headliners including Green Day, Blink-182, My Chemical Romance, the Killers, and Fall Out Boy. The 2025 edition was headlined by Blink-182 and Panic! at the Disco, with the latter performing a one-off reunion. The 2024 festival featured My Chemical Romance performing The Black Parade in full.

The fan response to the hiatus has been very mixed, with fans disappointed but also understanding and excited for the 2027 edition. The announcement comes amid a broader period of cost-cutting across many festivals, including Punk Rock Bowling, Boston Calling, and Hangout Fest, which are all skipping 2026 and returning in 2027.