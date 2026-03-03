81,000 Baby Monitors Recalled Over Fire Risk

About 81,800 Babysense Max View Baby Monitors, model number VBM55, got pulled from shelves. Why? They can catch fire.

The announcement came on Feb. 26, and parents need to act fast if they own one of these units, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

These monitors can overheat. When that happens, flames might start, putting homes at risk.

Stop using the device right now if you own one. Contact the company that made it to learn about returns and getting your money back.

The problem affects monitors sold all across the United States, which means thousands of households might have a dangerous device sitting in their nursery.

When products like this malfunction, houses burn and people get hurt. That's what officials want to prevent.

Check your monitor for model numbers and serial codes. You'll find them printed on the back or bottom, and they'll tell you whether yours is dangerous.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission partnered with the manufacturer to warn buyers. They follow these steps whenever something sold in stores turns out to be unsafe.

Head to the company's website or dial their hotline. Representatives will walk you through sending back the monitor and explain what you'll receive in return.

Has your monitor gotten hot or acted strange? Report it. Those complaints help investigators spot patterns and keep other products from causing harm.

Retail chains and online shops both stocked these monitors, so it doesn't matter where you bought yours.

When you buy baby gear, register it with the maker. That way, they can find you fast if something goes wrong.