Baby Name Trends So Far in 2026

Choosing a baby name in 2026 has become more than just a personal choice — it’s a way for families to express identity, heritage, and intention. This year’s naming trends reveal a rich tapestry of influences. Between a resurgence of meaningful virtues, a nod to stories and characters that shaped our cultural landscape, and a blend of global sounds that honor diversity. Whether you’re expecting or simply curious, these trends offer a glimpse into the names that will define the next generation.

Take a look at a few trends when it comes to baby names this year. You may need some assistance if you are planning to bring a bundle into the year. Today spoke with experts to understand some of these trends.

Romantic Baby Names

A baby is surely proof of some romance between a couple. When two people are in love and create life, it can be some of the most romantic times of their lives. So, why not show that off in their name? Experts say names that pair with lyrical sounds and a sense of timelessness appeal to parents. Names such as Aurora and Amelia are some of the top romantic girl names.

90s Boy Band Names

Since a lot of the 90s babies are the ones entering the parenthood phase, this makes sense. From NSYNC to Backstreet Boys, there are quite a few name options that have become popular. Names like Lance, Howie, and Nick are some of the most popular boy names trending.

Ancient Civilization Baby Names

According to reports, this is one of the top trends for 2026. Reports show that names with Latin American heritage and using ancient Greek and Roman roots are being carried into many names for kids. Names like Olympia and Marcella we have seen become more common.

Soulful Baby Names

Give your baby some extra soul and tenderness with these names. This category includes spiritual names that may not always be biblical. Names like Oliver, Dove, Soul, River, and Verse are all contenders.

Old Gentleman Names

Sometimes, little people with traditionally older, classic names are so cute. Makes them feel so mature and adorable. Names like Arthur, Theodore, and Frederick are those suggestions.

Showgirl Baby Names

Some people are just born a star! One of those signs is from their name. Names like Marilyn, Farrah, and Roxie are climbing in popularity yet again.

Nature Baby Names

Enjoy the outdoors? Pass that love down to your little one with their name. Reports show names that are refined and classic give that nature feel. Names like Forest, Coast, Ocean, and even Cedar are all popular within the trend.