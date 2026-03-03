Journey to Headline Red Rock Resort’s 20th Anniversary Bash in Las Vegas

Red Rock Resort has planned a line-up of events for its 20th anniversary in Summerlin. Key attractions include a Journey concert and a food fest called "Taste of Station."

Catch the Journey concert on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, at the Sandbar stage. Tickets start at $93.50, available at StationCasinosLive.com.

"Taste of Station" takes place on Saturday, April 18, and offers samples from dining locations within Station Casinos. The event supports Three Square Food Bank, with part of the proceeds supporting the cause. Entry is 21+, with tickets priced at $100, which includes unlimited food and drinks.

Jordan Seager, vice president and general manager of Red Rock Casino, commented on the celebrations, sharing, "As we reach this incredible milestone for Red Rock and for the neighborhood, we are celebrating the best way we know how - with events featuring lots of great food, amazing entertainment and our local community," said to News 3 Las Vegas.

The casino first opened on April 18, 2006. The venue, sprawling over 67.6 acres, was constructed for $925 million, making it Station Casinos' most costly project at the time. It was crafted with luxury in mind for both locals and tourists.

Joe Yalda, a regular since the beginning, remembers the grand opening as extraordinary. Sting performed, fireworks lit up the sky, and celebrities like Andre Agassi attended. Within six months, profits hit $44 million.

Station Casinos began in 1976, initially starting with local spots and later expanded to include places like Green Valley Ranch. Red Rock, their flagship luxury brand, marked a new era.

Before its 2006 opening, the venue's capacity grew from 400 to 850 rooms. It offers something distinct from Strip mega-casinos, with amenities tailored for locals. With cozy rooms, guests enjoy perks like complimentary drinks at slot machines and a range of dining options.