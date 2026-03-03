Discover Las Vegas’s Hidden Culinary Gems: Speakeasies, Secret Entrances & Unique Dining Experiences

Las Vegas's hidden dining and drinking scene has a fresh roster for 2026, with an updated guide to the city's speakeasies, secret restaurants, and unmarked entrances spotlighting new additions while retiring a pair of familiar names.

New additions to the mix include Nomikai and Ski Lodge, while Beauty & Essex and The Laundry Room are no longer part of the lineup. Nomikai debuted this spring 2025 within The Venetian Resort's Restaurant Row as a sushi counter/speakeasy with two separate areas. Patrons can visit the quick-serve countertop with handrolls and sake inspired by Tokyo in front, and enjoy their food and drinks in a dark, moody atmosphere through a concealed hallway in the rear of the establishment. Twin chefs Nick and Jun An lead the culinary program, which features premium sushi, rare Japanese whisky, and craft cocktails.

Ski Lodge, the après-ski-themed cocktail bar tucked behind an unmarked door on the second floor of The Cosmopolitan's Chelsea Tower, pairs a winter lodge aesthetic — complete with a perpetual crackling fire and simulated snowfall — with a sophisticated cocktail and pizza program developed by Spiegelworld.

The guide spans more than a dozen venues across multiple properties. At The Cosmopolitan, Secret Pizza, Ghost Donkey, The Talon Club, and The Barbershop Cuts and Cocktails, each requires varying degrees of insider knowledge to find.

Other featured spots include Su Casa at Mi Casa Grill Cantina inside the Silverton, Cow Hide and Pier 17 Yacht Club with its Green Fairy Garden tied to Spiegelworld at the Venetian, Easy's inside Aria Proper Eats, the hidden bar within Más Por Favor Taqueria y Tequila, Yaki-ba at Yui Sushi, Craft Creamery LV's walk-in freezer lounge and The Underground at The Mob Museum.