Las Vegas Steakhouse Bob Taylor’s Ranch House Wins 2026 America’s Classics Award

The James Beard Foundation has named Bob Taylor's Ranch House in Las Vegas a 2026 America's Classics Award winner. The award recognizes locally owned restaurants with timeless appeal that serve quality food and are beloved by their communities.

"The America's Classics are national treasures that symbolize the legacy and importance of independent restaurants," said Dawn Padmore, VP of awards for the James Beard Foundation, in a statement. "Our Classics embody what American food culture is all about and testify to the impact that restaurants and their teams have in our communities — from local economies to a sense of place and the moments where we mark milestones in our lives."

Bob Taylor's Ranch House opened in 1955 as the Ranch House Supper Club northwest of downtown Las Vegas, long before the Strip took shape. It is widely regarded as the oldest operating steakhouse in Las Vegas. Today, the restaurant sits near the 215 Beltway and a neighboring subdivision, but visitors still pass beneath a ranch gate on approach, and the interior remains a historic collection of Western and cowboy memorabilia.

The menu stays true to its roots: mesquite-grilled steaks, slow-smoked prime rib, shrimp scampi, and a selection of hearty entrees. The restaurant's live-fire cooking philosophy traces directly back to its founder, who tended the mesquite grill himself.

Bob Taylor's Ranch House joins Las Vegas's only other America's Classics winner, the Peppermill Restaurant and Fireside Lounge, which was recognized in 2024. The other 2026 winners are the Serving Spoon in Inglewood, California; Oyster House in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Johnny's Cafe in Omaha, Nebraska; Eng's in Kingston, New York; and Figaretti's Italian Restaurant in Wheeling, West Virginia.