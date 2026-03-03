ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Maroon: First Black Chef-Led Restaurant Debuts on Las Vegas Strip with Afro-Caribbean Flair

James Beard Award-winning chef Kwame Onwuachi is bringing Maroon, an Afro-Caribbean steakhouse, to Sahara Las Vegas, with construction now underway on the Las Vegas Strip. The restaurant is set to…

Jennifer Eggleston
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 14: Chef Kwame Onwuachi attends a dinner for the Food Network New York City Wine and Food Festival presented by Capital One on October 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images for NYCWFF)
(Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images for NYCWFF)
James Beard Award-winning chef Kwame Onwuachi is bringing Maroon, an Afro-Caribbean steakhouse, to Sahara Las Vegas, with construction now underway on the Las Vegas Strip. The restaurant is set to open in early 2026 and will mark the first Las Vegas Strip restaurant led by a Black chef.
"It's always been a dream of mine when I started cooking to have a restaurant in Vegas," Onwuachi said.
"I don't like to get lost in the sauce, in that you know. I have a mission to open a restaurant, and history aside, it's like being the first is cool, but I think making sure you're not the last is even better," he said.
The concept draws on four culinary pillars — Jamaican, Trinidadian, Nigerian, and Louisiana Creole — and takes its name from Jamaica's Maroon people, a symbol of freedom and tenacity that Onwuachi said defines the restaurant's identity.
"So Maroon is the Maroon people of Jamaica. They're the ones who escaped slavery from the British, and in their hiding, they found some wild animals, herbs, and chillis, and dug a pit, lit a fire, put it in there, the animal in there, and covered it, and that's how jerk cuisine was born," he said.
Onwuachi began cooking alongside his mother at age 5, launched a catering company at 19, and trained at the Culinary Institute of America before opening multiple restaurants. He rose to national prominence on Season 13 of Top Chef, went on to open five restaurants before turning 30, and earned the James Beard Foundation's Rising Star Chef of the Year award in 2019. His restaurant Tatiana was named among the best in New York by The New York Times, and he appeared on Time magazine's 100 Most Influential People list.
His journey is chronicled in Recipes from a Young Black Chef. Onwuachi said his long connection to Las Vegas, spanning roughly a decade, made Sahara a full-circle moment for this next chapter.
Las Vegas Striprestaurant
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
car crash accident on street, damaged automobiles after collision in city
Local NewsClark County Moves Forward With $2M Safe Streets Plan to Combat Dangerous DrivingJennifer Eggleston
juicy meat steak in the restaurant
Local NewsLas Vegas Steakhouse Bob Taylor’s Ranch House Wins 2026 America’s Classics AwardJennifer Eggleston
Group of happy kids programming electric toys and robots at robotics classroom
Local NewsClark County Schools Map Out Plan To Connect Classrooms with Career PreparationJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect