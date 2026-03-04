Chicken Salad Chick Signs Deal for Six Las Vegas Locations

Chicken Salad Chick is the only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant in the U.S.A., and will open its first location in Nevada with a total of six franchises throughout the Las Vegas market. Husband-and-wife franchisees, Mark and Cayla Rubalcaba, will lead this effort and have lived in Las Vegas for many years. Mark and Cayla Rubalcaba have worked in the hospitality, marketing, and education industries.

Mark brings leadership experience in hospitality and gaming through roles with MGM Resorts International and BetMGM. Cayla completed MGM Resorts' Management Associate Program before spending five years as a biological science teacher at Faith Lutheran Middle School & High School.

They are joined by Cayla's father, Anton Nikodemus, a seasoned hospitality executive who will serve as a strategic partner in the group's development efforts. The trio's connection to the brand traces back to Auburn University, where Mark and Cayla first encountered Chicken Salad Chick as NCAA Division I athletes.

"Our long-term goal is to help Chicken Salad Chick thrive in Las Vegas while contributing to the brand's continued growth nationwide," Mark Rubalcaba said in a statement. "We take seriously the responsibility of building a business that reflects its values — one that brings people together, fosters community, and becomes a lasting staple in the Las Vegas Valley."

"We fell in love with Chicken Salad Chick during our time at Auburn, and it's always felt like more than just a restaurant," Cayla Rubalcaba said in a statement. "Having the opportunity to bring a brand that means so much to us to our hometown is incredibly meaningful. We're excited to introduce Las Vegas to the same hospitality and sense of community that first drew us in."

Nevada is one of five states in which Chicken Salad Chick opened for development in 2025, alongside Arizona, New Jersey, New York, and Utah. The brand, founded in Auburn, Alabama, in 2008, has grown to more than 325 locations across 22 states. Its menu features more than a dozen chicken salad flavors alongside fresh sides, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches, and desserts.

"The Southwest represents one of the most exciting growth regions for our brand," said Mark Verges, vice president of franchise development at Chicken Salad Chick. "Expanding into Nevada marks a key milestone in our westward development strategy."