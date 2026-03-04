Foo Fighters Join LA Phil for Hollywood Bowl Show During Week Honoring Gustavo Dudamel

Foo Fighters will play with the Los Angeles Philharmonic and Youth Orchestra Los Angeles (YOLA) on Aug. 22. This concert will happen during a week-long tribute to Music and Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel, who spent 17 seasons leading the orchestra. The event is one of four shows planned for Celebrating Gustavo at the Bowl from Aug. 20 to 23.

The band will play their biggest hits, and they're preparing for a stadium tour that spans the globe.

"The Hollywood Bowl is where my journey with the Los Angeles Philharmonic truly began, and it remains one of the most meaningful places for me to make music," Dudamel said, according to Downtown Los Angeles News. "Together, we've challenged ourselves, expanded what an orchestra can be, and built a community rooted in curiosity and connection."

The celebration starts on Aug. 20 with Beethoven's Ninth Symphony. The orchestra, YOLA musicians, and the Los Angeles Master Chorale will perform together. Oscar-winning Michael Giacchino will debut a new orchestral piece that features lyrics by Amanda Gorman and the Los Angeles Children's Chorus.

Aug. 21 will bring Dudamel's Playlist. He'll host the evening and bring surprise artists onstage. Then, the week will wrap up on Aug. 23 with A Musical Legacy. This performance will include music from classical, pop, Latin, and other styles performed during his tenure.