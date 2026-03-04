ContestsEvents
Fremont Street Plans Three-Day St. Patrick’s Day Celebration with Jig Contest and Firefighter Parade

Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas will host its annual St. Paddy’s Day Bash from Sunday, March 15, through Tuesday, March 17, featuring Irish and Celtic bands across three…

Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas will host its annual St. Paddy's Day Bash from Sunday, March 15, through Tuesday, March 17, featuring Irish and Celtic bands across three stages on five blocks. Admission to the three-day block party is free.

For the first time, the event will include a Jig & Costume Contest on St. Patrick's Day, March 17, on the 3rd Street Stage. Contestants 21 and older can register beginning at 6 p.m. at the check-in table behind the 3rd Street Stage next to the D Las Vegas. The competition moves through multiple rounds, with winners determined by originality, performance, stage presence, and crowd response.

The prize pool totals $5,670, with first place taking home $3,170, second place earning $1,500, and third place receiving $1,000.

Also on March 17, the Professional Firefighters of Nevada will lead their annual Firefighter Parade beginning at 3 p.m. at 3rd Street and Fremont Street.

Throughout the event, guests 21 and older can enjoy festive drinks available for purchase at multiple outdoor bars. The Canopy LED screen will be lit for themed photo moments, and photobooth prints will be available. More information is available at the Fremont Street Experience website.

Jennifer EgglestonWriter
