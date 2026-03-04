ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Henderson’s SAFE House Marks 30 Years Serving Domestic Violence Survivors

SAFE House, Henderson’s first domestic violence shelter, is marking its 30th anniversary in 2026, reflecting three decades of service to survivors across Southern Nevada. What began in 1994 as a…

Jennifer Eggleston
Adult and child hands holding purple ribbons, Alzheimer's disease, Pancreatic cancer, Epilepsy awareness, world cancer day on purple background
Getty Royalty Free
SAFE House, Henderson's first domestic violence shelter, is marking its 30th anniversary in 2026, reflecting three decades of service to survivors across Southern Nevada. What began in 1994 as a 700-square-foot townhome with six bunk beds has grown into one of the region's most comprehensive resources for victims of power-based violence.
Co-founded by Julie Proctor — herself a survivor — along with her late husband, Judge Ken Proctor, and eight other volunteers, SAFE House started as a grassroots effort under the ownership of St. Rose Dominican Hospital. By 1996, with support from private donors and the City of Henderson, the organization expanded its shelter from 12 beds to 54, a turning point that allowed it to reach far more survivors in crisis.
"When I was a victim of domestic violence, there was no place to escape from my abuser," Proctor said. "So, when the City of Henderson, private builders, and the community rallied alongside our board and founders to build our own, dedicated shelter, they were creating a lifeline I know many survivors wish they'd had back then. The day we opened the shelter doors, I cried tears of joy knowing we could save so many more lives."
Proctor led the organization for nearly three decades before retiring in 2021, when Elizabeth Flory assumed leadership and has since guided the shelter's continued growth and adaptation to rising community needs.
The need remains urgent. According to the Nevada Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence, Nevada recorded 13,209 first-time domestic violence victims and 49 DV-related homicides statewide in 2024. Since July, SAFE House has provided emergency shelter to 176 individuals — 110 adults and 66 children — while averaging roughly 60 walk-in visits daily.
Services include 24/7 emergency shelter, counseling, legal advocacy, and support for singles, LGBTQ+ individuals, and solo parents. Community liaisons coordinate with the North Las Vegas City Attorney and the Henderson Police Department on approximately 100 cases per month, and they also provide pet care and immigration assistance.
In 2024, the shelter received a $123,377 Community Development Block Grant from the City of Henderson, funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, to replace aging infrastructure, including sinks, toilets, shower enclosures, and plumbing. When the project exceeded budget, the Henderson City Council voted to reallocate $45,000 in unused funds from another group to complete the work.
"For victims and survivors in Southern Nevada, access to resources like SAFE House can mean the difference between life and death," Flory said. "Thirty years represents more than longevity for us. It represents our impact: thousands of lives protected, families reunited, and futures restored. We're proud of how far we've come, and we're committed to continuing this work for the next 30 years and beyond."
The organization continues to expand programs and fundraising efforts to sustain its mission. Donations and community engagement are welcome at safehousenv.org/donate.
CommunityLas Vegas
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
AUBURN, AL - APRIL 22: General view in VIP area during Music And Miracles Superfest benefitting Chicken Salad Chick Foundation at Jordan-Hare Stadium on April 22, 2017 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Basis Entertainment)
Local NewsChicken Salad Chick Signs Deal for Six Las Vegas LocationsJennifer Eggleston
DUBLIN, IRELAND - MARCH 17: Thousands of revellers pack the Templebar disctrict following the Saint Patricks day parade on March 17, 2022 in Dublin, Ireland. The annual Saint Patricks Day Dublin parade is taking place again after a two year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)
Local NewsFremont Street Plans Three-Day St. Patrick’s Day Celebration with Jig Contest and Firefighter ParadeJennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 20: AJ Styles is introduced before a match against Logan Paul during WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium on April 20, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Local NewsWrestleMania 42: WWE Hall of Fame 2026 Inductees AnnouncedJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect