Henderson’s SAFE House Marks 30 Years Serving Domestic Violence Survivors

SAFE House , Henderson's first domestic violence shelter, is marking its 30th anniversary in 2026, reflecting three decades of service to survivors across Southern Nevada. What began in 1994 as a 700-square-foot townhome with six bunk beds has grown into one of the region's most comprehensive resources for victims of power-based violence.

Co-founded by Julie Proctor — herself a survivor — along with her late husband, Judge Ken Proctor, and eight other volunteers, SAFE House started as a grassroots effort under the ownership of St. Rose Dominican Hospital. By 1996, with support from private donors and the City of Henderson, the organization expanded its shelter from 12 beds to 54, a turning point that allowed it to reach far more survivors in crisis.

"When I was a victim of domestic violence, there was no place to escape from my abuser," Proctor said . "So, when the City of Henderson, private builders, and the community rallied alongside our board and founders to build our own, dedicated shelter, they were creating a lifeline I know many survivors wish they'd had back then. The day we opened the shelter doors, I cried tears of joy knowing we could save so many more lives."

Proctor led the organization for nearly three decades before retiring in 2021, when Elizabeth Flory assumed leadership and has since guided the shelter's continued growth and adaptation to rising community needs.

The need remains urgent. According to the Nevada Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence, Nevada recorded 13,209 first-time domestic violence victims and 49 DV-related homicides statewide in 2024. Since July, SAFE House has provided emergency shelter to 176 individuals — 110 adults and 66 children — while averaging roughly 60 walk-in visits daily.

Services include 24/7 emergency shelter, counseling, legal advocacy, and support for singles, LGBTQ+ individuals, and solo parents. Community liaisons coordinate with the North Las Vegas City Attorney and the Henderson Police Department on approximately 100 cases per month, and they also provide pet care and immigration assistance.

In 2024, the shelter received a $123,377 Community Development Block Grant from the City of Henderson, funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, to replace aging infrastructure, including sinks, toilets, shower enclosures, and plumbing. When the project exceeded budget, the Henderson City Council voted to reallocate $45,000 in unused funds from another group to complete the work.

"For victims and survivors in Southern Nevada, access to resources like SAFE House can mean the difference between life and death," Flory said. "Thirty years represents more than longevity for us. It represents our impact: thousands of lives protected, families reunited, and futures restored. We're proud of how far we've come, and we're committed to continuing this work for the next 30 years and beyond."