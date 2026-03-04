ContestsEvents
Metallica Expand Las Vegas Residency

Metallica are adding six…

Anne Erickson
The metal men of Metallica are in demand, and they've added a handful of dates to their Las Vegas Sphere residency.
The metal men of Metallica are in demand, and they've added a handful of dates to their Las Vegas Sphere residency, due to popular demand.

Specifically, Metallica are adding six more shows to the band's upcoming Life Burns Faster residency. The specific dates for the added shows have yet to be announced, and Metallica writes in a Facebook post, "Keep watching for dates and additional info."

The first Vegas dates are set for Thursdays and Saturdays in October: Oct. 1 and 3, 15 and 17, 22 and 24, and 29 and 31. Each Thursday performance will have a completely set list from the corresponding Saturday show, which is exactly what Metallica did on their No Repeat Weekend trek for their M72 world tour. For more information on the residency, visit Metallica's Sphere info page.

Why Metallica Is a Great Fit With the Sphere in Las Vegas

Metallica at the Sphere isn’t some left-field gamble. It’s a pretty logical next step. They’ve always been a big-room band, not in a flashy way, but in a physical way. The riffs are blunt force, and the drums land like they mean it. Even the ballads carry weight. You don’t go to a Metallica show for nuance; you go to feel the floor move a little.

The Sphere is built for that kind of impact. The sound system is precise, and the visuals are overwhelming when they need to be.  Metallica’s songs are massive, but they’re simple at the core. The Sphere gives that simplicity a bigger frame without messing with it.

Metallica isn’t afraid of production. They’ve done the pyro, the giant stage builds, the in-the-round setups and they understand spectacle, but they don’t hide behind it. The songs still have to work.

That’s why it fits. Put a band that plays with weight inside a room designed to magnify weight. No reinvention required. Just turn it up and let it land.

Metallica
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson
