This Day in Sports History: March 4

Sports in March include crucial stretches of the NBA and NHL seasons, MLB Spring Training/Opening Day, March Madness, NASCAR, Formula 1, UFC Fight Nights, and some PGA Tour Events. Over the years, March 4 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here are some of them.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Great moments in sports history from Mar. 4 included:

1846: In the eighth Grand National, William Taylor, aboard outsider Pioneer, won by three lengths.

Three athletes who stood out on Mar. 4 were Joe Frazier, Martina Navratilova, and Rafael Nadal.