Trent Reznor Suggests Nine Inch Nails May End Touring After Current Run

Trent Reznor told the crowd at a show at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Friday that he doesn't know if Nine Inch Nails will tour after the current Peel It Back tour ends.

"I don't know if we're gonna be touring anymore after this, but I'm proud of the show that we're doing right now," Reznor said, according to Rolling Stone.

The musician also reflected on an early performance at Cain's Ballroom in the city. He remembered seeing a fan in the back screaming lyrics to "Head Like a Hole." That moment made him think it was all he ever wanted in life.

The band hinted they would stop touring back in 2009 during the Wave Goodbye Tour, but returned to the stage four years later in 2013. Fans on social media have pointed out similar comments from the frontman at different shows over the years.

Reznor told Consequence at the end of 2025 that the group is working on new material: "We are working on new stuff and we're excited to work on it, and we are prioritizing working on Nine Inch Nails over just taking on every single thing that comes up in the other category."

The band has kept up a consistent touring schedule in recent years. Their last albums of original material, Ghosts V: Together and Ghosts VI: Locusts, were both released in 2020. They shared a soundtrack for Tron: Ares last year.

The Peel It Back Tour kicked off last June after a three-year absence from live performances. The trek has featured elaborate staging with dual performance platforms.