WrestleMania 42: WWE Hall of Fame 2026 Inductees Announced

WWE announced March 2 that the 2026 Hall of Fame Ceremony will take place Friday, April 17, at 9 p.m. PT at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas…

Jennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 20: AJ Styles is introduced before a match against Logan Paul during WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium on April 20, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

WWE announced March 2 that the 2026 Hall of Fame Ceremony will take place Friday, April 17, at 9 p.m. PT at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas as part of WrestleMania 42 week. The initial class of inductees includes Stephanie McMahon, AJ Styles, and Demolition, with additional honorees to be announced in the coming weeks.

McMahon, former WWE Chairwoman and Co-CEO, leads the class in recognizing her leadership and contributions during the company's formative years. Styles, who retired Jan. 31 after a 28-year career spanning WWE, TNA, Ring of Honor, and New Japan Pro Wrestling, is widely regarded as one of the greatest in-ring performers of his generation.

Demolition — Ax (Bill Eadie) and Smash (Barry Darsow) — rounds out the announced class. The three-time WWF World Tag Team Champions held the titles for a combined 698 days, including a record-setting 478-day first reign that began at WrestleMania IV in March 1988 and stood as the longest in the championship's history until The New Day surpassed it in 2015-16. The Undertaker informed the team of their induction via a surprise video call.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, March 10, at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster. An exclusive presale opens at the same time on Monday, March 9. WWE Hall of Fame Priority Passes, available through On Location, the official fan hospitality partner of WWE, offer premium seating and Superstar meet-and-greet opportunities.

eventsLas Vegas
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
