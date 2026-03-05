ContestsEvents
Las Vegas Extreme Metal Scene Gets New Two-Day Fest With 25 Bands

Jennifer Eggleston
VEGAS UN ALIVE FESTIVAL is bringing two days of extreme metal to the Divebar, 4110 S. Maryland Parkway, on March 20-21, featuring two stages, 25 bands from around the world, custom cars and bikes, tattoo artists, freakshow acts, firebreathers, and food and drink.

"Rising from the ashes of Las Vegas Deathfest, VEGAS UN ALIVE FESTIVAL is bringing extreme metal back to the city with full force," organizers said in announcing the event. "Answering the call of local metalheads hungry for brutality, JJ Jackson (Moonshine Bandits) and Dave Oshann (Trip to the Morgue) have united to launch the most debaucherous mosh pit to hit Vegas."

Organizers added, "With their signature blend of hyper-technical riffing and cosmic brutality, the Santa Cruz veterans continue to uphold their reputation as one of the genre's most formidable live acts."

Doors open Friday at 6:30 p.m. with Claustrofobia headlining the Divebar Stage. Originally formed in Brazil in 1994 by brothers Marcus and Caio D'Angelo and now headquartered in Las Vegas, the band's opening night lineup also includes Rottenness, Scattered Guts, Lacabra, Anubis, Papsmear, and Last Rites.

Saturday doors open at 2:30 p.m. Casket Robbery headlines the Divebar Stage, with Pessimist co-headlining. Casket Robbery's album Rituals of Death was mixed and mastered by Cryptopsy guitarist Christian Donaldson. The Death or Glory Stage on Saturday is topped by Decrepit Birth and The Convalescence, appearing as part of their respective West Coast tours. The Convalescence recently released a new video for "Bloodletter." The full Saturday Death or Glory lineup also includes Hunt the Dinosaur, Lazarus Casket, Trip to the Morgue, Embryonic Devourment, Skeleton Crew, and 187.

Weekend passes and single-day tickets are available through Ticketor at ticketor.com/unalivefest/tickets.

