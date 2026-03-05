ContestsEvents
Oasis Joins HELP(2) Charity Album with Exclusive Live Track Amid Reunion Buzz

Oasis will give a live version of “Acquiesce” to the War Child charity album HELP(2). The album drops Friday. They recorded the track Sept. 28, 2025, at the last of seven…

Sheena Suhr
Liam Gallagher of Oasis performs onstage during the Oasis Live '25 World Tour at Rose Bowl Stadium on September 06, 2025 in Pasadena, California.
Kevin Winter via Getty Images

Oasis will give a live version of "Acquiesce" to the War Child charity album HELP(2). The album drops Friday. They recorded the track Sept. 28, 2025, at the last of seven sold-out shows at London's Wembley Stadium.

"Acquiesce" comes as a standalone seven-inch vinyl single with the vinyl edition of HELP(2). It's also a hidden track on the two-CD version. The track hits streaming services on Friday and marks the first live recording from the 2025 reunion tour to get a physical release.

The band had a big part in the original 1995 HELP Album, which opens with the song "Fade Away." That project was recorded in one day. It brought together leading lights of the U.K. music scene at the time, including Paul McCartney, Radiohead, Massive Attack and Blur.

Money from the 1995 album helped War Child's work in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The record raised over $1.25 million and sold over 700,000 copies.

HELP(2) has contributions from Olivia Rodrigo, Cameron Winter, Arooj Aftab and Beck, Arlo Parks, beabadoobee, Beth Gibbons, Big Thief, King Krule, Sampha, and the first new Arctic Monkeys song since 2022. The album was recorded during one week last November at Abbey Road Studios in London with producer James Ford.

Oasis hasn't put out a new album since 2008's Dig Out Your Soul. Their 2025 reunion tour marked their first shows together in 16 years.

Noel Gallagher claimed last year's shows were "better than the 90s," according to PEOPLE.

The reunion shows were "the most incredible thing that any of us have ever done...To come back after all these years, to get No. 1 albums and all that is pretty mad, but we loved every minute and every second of it," Gallagher said.

