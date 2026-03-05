ContestsEvents
Shotski’s and Champagne Showers: New Après Ski Dayclub Experience to Open at LIV Beach

LIV Beach in Las Vegas will open with a fresh look on March 6, 2026, after major upgrades starting in 2024. The redesigned spot aims to attract more visitors with…

PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 23: Guests attend Casamigos at TAO Park City on January 23, 2026 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Casamigos)
LIV Beach in Las Vegas will open with a fresh look on March 6, 2026, after major upgrades starting in 2024. The redesigned spot aims to attract more visitors with unique events.

The updates at LIV Beach include upgraded features and a spotlight on diverse entertainment. These changes are aimed at hosting more events and drawing bigger crowds.

A winter-themed dayclub is set to debut, making the most of the new space. As we know, the winter weather in Vegas can shift in a blink of an eye, so why not have a spot that celebrates both warm and cold experiences.

Imagine the best of both worlds: Shotskis, ice luges, espresso martinis and french fries, snow machines, photo ops, DJ spinning all day long, and even a pool for those brave enough to jump in during the cold days.

"We want people to come in their ski outfit, or their fur or their goggles. We’re expecting a lot of Champagne to be sprayed,” says Michael Waltman, senior vice president of hospitality and nightlife at Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

Sunday's will offer a different kind of experience. LIV Beach aims for a balance between holistic and partying. Starting March 29, Sunday's will include workouts before the dayclub opens, holistic treatments and even coffee and hydration stations in place of cocktails.

Las Vegas, known for its entertainment draw, keeps evolving with these modern updates. Such changes enhance the city's ongoing appeal as a top tourist spot.

