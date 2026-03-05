Six Flags to Sell 7 Amusement Parks Across the U.S. & Canada

So hard to say goodbye. But, it looks like we will be saying goodbye to a few Six Flags amusement parks throughout the United States and Canada. But which parks will be closing their gates this season?

On Thursday, March 5, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation announced it would be selling the following amusement parks:

Michigan's Adventure (Michigan)

Schlitterbahn Waterpark Galveston (Texas)

Six Flags Great Escape (New York)

Six Flags La Ronde (Montreal)

Six Flags St. Louis (Missouri)

Valleyfair (Minnesota)

Worlds of Fun (Kansas City)

The announcement states that they will be selling the seven parks for a total cash consideration of $331 million. The sales are in hopes of sharpening operational focus and enhancing their liquidity position.

“By focusing our resources on the parks that we believe have the highest growth potential, we expect to drive operating leverage, expand margins, and accelerate our cash flow generation," said Six Flags CEO John Reilly, in a press release.

The announcement states all seven parks will be sold to EPR Properties. As part of the deal, EPR will continue to run as normal through the 2026 season. All season passes and active memberships will continue to be honored during this time as well. But after the season, the future of the parks is unclear.

“Consistent with our strategy, this divestiture enables us to concentrate our capital, leadership, and operational focus on the properties that we believe generate the strongest returns and offer the greatest long-term upside,” said Reilly.