This Day in Sports History: March 5

Sports in March include crucial stretches of the NBA and NHL seasons, MLB Spring Training/Opening Day, March Madness, NASCAR, Formula 1, UFC Fight Nights, and some PGA Tour Events. Over the years, March 5 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here are some of them.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Great moments in sports history from March 5 included:

: Bernard Hopkins became the oldest boxer to win a major world title at 48 years old. 2023: Caitlin Clark recorded 30 points, 17 assists, and 10 rebounds in the Big Ten women's basketball tournament final for Iowa against Ohio State.

Three athletes who stood out on March 5 were Mike Bossy, Reggie Miller, and Bernard Hopkins.