ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Counting Crows Make Waves on the International Circuit

Counting Crows added a third Sydney show after two nights at the Enmore Theatre sold out fast after tickets went on sale. The band’s 2026 Complete Sweets! Tour will conclude…

Laura Adkins
(L-R) Dan Vickrey and Adam Duritz of Counting Crows perform onstage during the 37th Annual Carousel Ball at Hyatt Regency Denver at the Colorado Convention Center on October 28, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
Tom Cooper / Stringer via Getty Images

Counting Crows added a third Sydney show after two nights at the Enmore Theatre sold out fast after tickets went on sale. The band's 2026 Complete Sweets! Tour will conclude its Australian leg on Apr. 6. Tickets for the extra date hit shelves on Jan. 16.

This GRAMMY and Academy Award-nominated act burst onto the scene in 1993. August And Everything After turned multi-platinum, and it included "Mr. Jones" and "Round Here." Lead singer Adam Duritz earned praise for his songwriting after that.

Then came Recovering The Satellites in 1996, which shot straight to No. 1. More albums followed over time, including This Desert Life, Hard Candy, and Saturday Nights & Sunday Mornings.

In 2004, "Accidentally In Love" landed in the film Shrek 2. That track snagged Academy Award, Golden Globe, and GRAMMY nods. By 2021, they'd claimed the No. 8 spot on Billboard's Greatest Of All Time Adult Alternative Artists chart. Noise11 wrote, "The 2026 tour builds on that legacy, offering longtime fans and newer listeners the chance to experience songs that have soundtracked lives for over 30 years." 

Butter Miracle: Suite One debuted in 2021 after a seven-year break between studio releases. They finished the project in 2025 with Butter Miracle, The Complete Sweets!, which features the single "Spaceman In Tulsa."

The Complete Sweets! Tour starts on Mar. 23 in New Zealand. Two nights at Auckland's Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre come first, then the band will head to Australia. Adelaide, Sydney, and Melbourne. Auckland's first show sold out, prompting a second date for Mar. 24. Adelaide's Festival Theatre gets one show on March 27. Melbourne's Palais Theatre will host shows on April 1 and 2. You can get tickets and the full schedule at the Counting Crows website.

Laura AdkinsWriter
Related Stories
James Hetfield speaks at the "Metallica Saved My Life" premiere during the 2025 Tribeca Festival at BMCC Theater on June 11, 2025 in New York City.
MusicMetallica Frontman Names Two Songs That Remain Challenging to Perform LiveDan Teodorescu
Singer Wayne Coyne of the American band The Flaming Lips performs live on stage during a concert at the Tempodrom on June 5, 2025 in Berlin, Germany.
MusicThe Flaming Lips Expand 2026 World Tour: New Stops in Mexico City, London, Jakarta, and LouisvilleSheena Suhr
Wattie Buchan (C) of the Scottish rock punk band The Exploited performs with festival goers at Main Stage during the Exit Festival 2024 Day Four at Petrovaradin Fortress on July 13, 2024 in Novi Sad, Serbia.
MusicLegendary Punk Band Celebrates Album Milestone With Vinyl ReissueDan Teodorescu
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect